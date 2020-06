Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 08/01/20 309 Myrtle Avenue Street Iowa City IA – Really Nice Two Bedroom Duplex For Rent! Great Westside Location!



Call Now or Email Us 319.354.0028 To Schedule A Private Showing Today! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking!



Two Bedroom One Bathroom Duplex For Rent! Great West Campus Location! Walk to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmacy, Law, Dental & Kinnick Area! Off Street Parking Both Surface & Garage Available! On Bus Routes! Laundry Onsite!



Owner is an Iowa Broker



No Pets Allowed



