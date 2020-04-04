307 Taft Avenue SE

Amenities
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - AVAILABLE NOW
SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21.
Video Tour [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/hsH4ZXpZmu8
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This ground floor condo is in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk-out patio. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Washer and dryer are included in rent. Garage also included in rent. Nearby city bus line.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
GARBAGE: City of Iowa City
Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent
