307 Taft Avenue SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

307 Taft Avenue SE

307 Taft Avenue Southeast · (319) 354-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

307 Taft Avenue Southeast, Iowa City, IA 52245

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 Taft Avenue SE · Avail. now

$1,005

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - AVAILABLE NOW
SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21.

Video Tour [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/hsH4ZXpZmu8

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1151090?source=marketing

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This ground floor condo is in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk-out patio. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Washer and dryer are included in rent. Garage also included in rent. Nearby city bus line.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5362731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Taft Avenue SE have any available units?
307 Taft Avenue SE has a unit available for $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Taft Avenue SE have?
Some of 307 Taft Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Taft Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
307 Taft Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Taft Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 307 Taft Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 307 Taft Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 307 Taft Avenue SE does offer parking.
Does 307 Taft Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Taft Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Taft Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 307 Taft Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 307 Taft Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 307 Taft Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Taft Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Taft Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Taft Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 Taft Avenue SE has units with air conditioning.
