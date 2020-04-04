307 Taft Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW - AVAILABLE NOW

SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with an opportunity to renew through 7/28/21.



Video Tour [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/hsH4ZXpZmu8



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1151090?source=marketing



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This ground floor condo is in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk-out patio. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Washer and dryer are included in rent. Garage also included in rent. Nearby city bus line.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services INCLUDED in Rent

LAWN CARE

SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



No Pets Allowed



