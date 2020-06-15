Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

247 Brentwood Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1899048?source=marketing



3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This [end unit] town house is located on the east side of Iowa City and features a fireplace in the living room along with walk out patio. The kitchen also features dishwasher, range oven, microwave, garbage disposal, ample cabinet space and a dining room area. The upper level features in unit washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Connected garage included in rent. Nearby convenience stores, grocery, restaurants and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

LAWN CARE

SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - up to 25lbs)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!



