Amenities
247 Brentwood Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1899048?source=marketing
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This [end unit] town house is located on the east side of Iowa City and features a fireplace in the living room along with walk out patio. The kitchen also features dishwasher, range oven, microwave, garbage disposal, ample cabinet space and a dining room area. The upper level features in unit washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Connected garage included in rent. Nearby convenience stores, grocery, restaurants and more!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - up to 25lbs)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent
