Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

247 Brentwood Drive

247 Brentwood Drive · (319) 354-3792
Location

247 Brentwood Drive, Iowa City, IA 52240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 247 Brentwood Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1742 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
247 Brentwood Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1899048?source=marketing

3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom town home located in Iowa City. This [end unit] town house is located on the east side of Iowa City and features a fireplace in the living room along with walk out patio. The kitchen also features dishwasher, range oven, microwave, garbage disposal, ample cabinet space and a dining room area. The upper level features in unit washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Connected garage included in rent. Nearby convenience stores, grocery, restaurants and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - up to 25lbs)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more! https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-...

(RLNE2006558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Brentwood Drive have any available units?
247 Brentwood Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 247 Brentwood Drive have?
Some of 247 Brentwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Brentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
247 Brentwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Brentwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 Brentwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 247 Brentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 247 Brentwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 247 Brentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 Brentwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Brentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 247 Brentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 247 Brentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 247 Brentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Brentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Brentwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Brentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 247 Brentwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
