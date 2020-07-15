All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2410 Bittersweet Ct

2410 Bittersweet Court · (319) 354-0386
Location

2410 Bittersweet Court, Iowa City, IA 52246
Walden Woods

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2410 Bittersweet Ct · Avail. Oct 1

$865

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1395 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
e-payments
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
2410 Bittersweet Ct Available 10/01/20 2410 Bittersweet Ct Iowa City, IA 52240 - Westside Iowa City three bedroom / 2 bath multi-level townhouse; two bedrooms and full bath on the upper level and one bedroom or family room is on the lower level, half bath on the main level and second full bath in the lower level. Close to shopping, several bus lines and great restaurants. Includes parking, deck and view of the pond.

Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4651756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Bittersweet Ct have any available units?
2410 Bittersweet Ct has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2410 Bittersweet Ct have?
Some of 2410 Bittersweet Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Bittersweet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Bittersweet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Bittersweet Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Bittersweet Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 2410 Bittersweet Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Bittersweet Ct offers parking.
Does 2410 Bittersweet Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Bittersweet Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Bittersweet Ct have a pool?
No, 2410 Bittersweet Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Bittersweet Ct have accessible units?
No, 2410 Bittersweet Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Bittersweet Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Bittersweet Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 Bittersweet Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 Bittersweet Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
