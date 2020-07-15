Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking e-payments

2410 Bittersweet Ct Available 10/01/20 2410 Bittersweet Ct Iowa City, IA 52240 - Westside Iowa City three bedroom / 2 bath multi-level townhouse; two bedrooms and full bath on the upper level and one bedroom or family room is on the lower level, half bath on the main level and second full bath in the lower level. Close to shopping, several bus lines and great restaurants. Includes parking, deck and view of the pond.



Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com



No Pets Allowed



