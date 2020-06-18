All apartments in Iowa City
220 Lafayette Street #203
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

220 Lafayette Street #203

220 Lafayette Street · (319) 354-3792
Location

220 Lafayette Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
Downtown Iowa City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 220 Lafayette Street #203 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

No security deposit required! Terms and conditions apply.

-= Short Term Leases Available =-

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #205] https://youtu.be/FeSjLvXxjnc

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701234?source=marketing

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City! This second floor apartment resides above local business office below and features a large living space big enough for dining room table, office area, and more! The kitchen includes large fridge, range oven, dishwasher and break buffet. Each bedroom features vented heat and ample closet space. Both bathrooms include bathtub. Walk-in closet AND full coat closet located in the hallway. This apartment cooled via wall unit air conditioning/warmed via boiler heating. On-site COIN operated laundry. Off street parking included in rent. Nearby shopping, restaurants, bus line, parks and more! Quick access to HWY-218!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• WATER
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) allowed for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

(RLNE5354356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Lafayette Street #203 have any available units?
220 Lafayette Street #203 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Lafayette Street #203 have?
Some of 220 Lafayette Street #203's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Lafayette Street #203 currently offering any rent specials?
220 Lafayette Street #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Lafayette Street #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Lafayette Street #203 is pet friendly.
Does 220 Lafayette Street #203 offer parking?
Yes, 220 Lafayette Street #203 does offer parking.
Does 220 Lafayette Street #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Lafayette Street #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Lafayette Street #203 have a pool?
No, 220 Lafayette Street #203 does not have a pool.
Does 220 Lafayette Street #203 have accessible units?
No, 220 Lafayette Street #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Lafayette Street #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Lafayette Street #203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Lafayette Street #203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Lafayette Street #203 has units with air conditioning.
