220 Lafayette Street #203

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



No security deposit required! Terms and conditions apply.



-= Short Term Leases Available =-



[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #205] https://youtu.be/FeSjLvXxjnc



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701234?source=marketing



3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City! This second floor apartment resides above local business office below and features a large living space big enough for dining room table, office area, and more! The kitchen includes large fridge, range oven, dishwasher and break buffet. Each bedroom features vented heat and ample closet space. Both bathrooms include bathtub. Walk-in closet AND full coat closet located in the hallway. This apartment cooled via wall unit air conditioning/warmed via boiler heating. On-site COIN operated laundry. Off street parking included in rent. Nearby shopping, restaurants, bus line, parks and more! Quick access to HWY-218!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• WATER

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) allowed for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit



