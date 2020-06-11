All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2179 Willenbrock Circle

2179 Willenbrock Circle · (319) 430-3975
Location

2179 Willenbrock Circle, Iowa City, IA 52245
Peninsula Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
*** TOP FLOOR***

**One month free with a 13 month lease**

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.

Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.

Great location close to downtown. Available to move in starting today!

Call, text or email now to set up a showing!

Cable ready, microwave, air conditioning,refrigerator, dishwasher, walk-in closets, balcony, deck, patio, free outside parking, laundry room / hookups, fireplace, pet friendly!
Apartment in Iowa City

***ONE MONTH FREE RENT***

18 total units on three floors: 5 three bedroom units and 13, two bedroom units, all rentals - no units are owner occupied.

Assigned underground parking and exterior unassigned parking lot. Keyed Entry Doors. Iowa City bus route. 4 miles to UIHC.

No Smoking.
One year lease minimum.
Pet-Friendly. Max: 2 pets per unit. Dogs under 45 pounds. $500 Pet Deposit Per Pet & Pet Addendum & Vet Docs.

Utilities: MidAmerican Energy - gas & electric
City of Iowa City - water
Mediacom - cable/internet. No satelite dishe...s allowed
ABC Disposal - Garbage & Recycling in garage area, service included with rent

Linden Unit Paint: Sherwin Williams, Proma 400, Agreeable Gray, Flat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2179 Willenbrock Circle have any available units?
2179 Willenbrock Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2179 Willenbrock Circle have?
Some of 2179 Willenbrock Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2179 Willenbrock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2179 Willenbrock Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2179 Willenbrock Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2179 Willenbrock Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2179 Willenbrock Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2179 Willenbrock Circle does offer parking.
Does 2179 Willenbrock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2179 Willenbrock Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2179 Willenbrock Circle have a pool?
No, 2179 Willenbrock Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2179 Willenbrock Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 2179 Willenbrock Circle has accessible units.
Does 2179 Willenbrock Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2179 Willenbrock Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2179 Willenbrock Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2179 Willenbrock Circle has units with air conditioning.
