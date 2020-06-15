1820 G Street

Amenities

1-bedroom house in Creekside neighborhood - This 1-bedroom, 1-bath house has a recently updated bathroom. Located on a quiet street in the Creekside neighborhood on Iowa City's eastside. Hardwood floors, small unattached garage ideal for bicycles, lawn mower, or extra storage. Small attic-space for additional storage. Unfinished basement. Refrigerator and stove. Central heat (no central air.) Tenant is responsible for utilities and handles lawn care and snow removal. Pets allowed for an additional $40 per pet pet month.



Dining room 10'6" x 10'

Living room 13'1" x 13'1"

Bedroom 7'7" x 7'9"



(RLNE5709144)