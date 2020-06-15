All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1820 G Street

1820 G Street · (319) 338-6288
Location

1820 G Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
Creekside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1820 G Street · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1-bedroom house in Creekside neighborhood - This 1-bedroom, 1-bath house has a recently updated bathroom. Located on a quiet street in the Creekside neighborhood on Iowa City's eastside. Hardwood floors, small unattached garage ideal for bicycles, lawn mower, or extra storage. Small attic-space for additional storage. Unfinished basement. Refrigerator and stove. Central heat (no central air.) Tenant is responsible for utilities and handles lawn care and snow removal. Pets allowed for an additional $40 per pet pet month.

Dining room 10'6" x 10'
Living room 13'1" x 13'1"
Bedroom 7'7" x 7'9"

(RLNE5709144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 G Street have any available units?
1820 G Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1820 G Street have?
Some of 1820 G Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 G Street currently offering any rent specials?
1820 G Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 G Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 G Street is pet friendly.
Does 1820 G Street offer parking?
Yes, 1820 G Street does offer parking.
Does 1820 G Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 G Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 G Street have a pool?
No, 1820 G Street does not have a pool.
Does 1820 G Street have accessible units?
No, 1820 G Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 G Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 G Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 G Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 G Street does not have units with air conditioning.
