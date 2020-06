Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1589 Ashlynd Ct Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 1737 sq ft House with Garage! - STUNNING HOUSE IN BROOKWOOD POINTE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TONS OF SPACE AND VAULTED CEILING. WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL. STAINLESS APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR. FAMILY ROOM RIGHT OFF DINING AREA WITH COZY GAS FIREPLACE. LARGE MASTER SUITE W/ MASTER BATH, DOUBLE VANITY & WALK IN CLOSET. BEAUTIFUL LARGE FENCED-IN YARD WITH TWO DECKS TO LOOK OVER! THE QUALITY OF THIS HOME STANDS OUT WITH SUBTLE DIFFERENCES THAT MAKE EACH ONE UNIQUE/CUSTOM. TRUE BEAUTY AND FUNCTION.



(RLNE5783751)