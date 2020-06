Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court fire pit bbq/grill

1425 Sycamore St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1536 sq ft House - FREE Gas Grill! - 4 Bedroom 2 bath located next to Kirkwood on bus line. Close to shopping and park. Nice back Yard,Fire pit. Hardwood floors.

New deck fresh paint.All New Fixtures Fenced in back yard, two living rooms Lots Of space. A great house in a nice area. A must see! We will even throw in a BRAND NEW GAS GRILL for all the summer grilling you could be doing!



(RLNE5407564)