1308 Muscatine Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath just east of downtown Iowa City - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house. Hardwood floors on main level with original wood trim. Separate dining room. Huge rear deck off the dining room leads to a multi-tiered deck and back yard. Lots of storage in the partially finished basement complete with a cedar closet. Washer/dryer included. Central air and heat. 1-car garage. Screen-in front porch. On major bus line. 1.2 miles to downtown Iowa City. Tenant pays all utilities and handles lawn care and snow removal. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2986897)