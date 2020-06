Amenities

This apartment is available for July 1st or August 1st move in. $750 a month with $750 Deposit This is a great studio apartment with plenty of storage, and walk in closet. Has a very nice landscaped yard with privacy fences. The apartment has washer and dryer inside the unit. Rent includes Garage parking, water and trash. Very close to downtown. Call David at 319-321-8568 to set up a showing. Presented by PPM Real Estate.