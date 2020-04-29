1152 Foster Road

Amenities
IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN W/ RENT INCENTIVE: 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 a month's rent waived with approved applications and signed lease.
Built in 2005, this upscale two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Iowa City's "Peninsula" neighborhood features stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), eat-in kitchen, carpets, high ceilings, walk-in closets, and two underground parking spaces at no extra cost. Central air/heat. Washer/dryer included. Elevator near condo. Ample off-street parking for guests. Lawn care, snow removal and trash provided by the association. Tenant pays all other utilities. Walking paths to nearby Iowa River Power, Brueggers, Flannigan's, etc.
(RLNE3217750)