All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 1152 Foster Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
1152 Foster Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:12 PM

1152 Foster Road

1152 Foster Road · (319) 338-6288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1152 Foster Road, Iowa City, IA 52245
Peninsula Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1152 Foster Rd · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN W/ RENT INCENTIVE: 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 a month's rent waived with approved applications and signed lease.

Built in 2005, this upscale two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Iowa City's "Peninsula" neighborhood features stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), eat-in kitchen, carpets, high ceilings, walk-in closets, and two underground parking spaces at no extra cost. Central air/heat. Washer/dryer included. Elevator near condo. Ample off-street parking for guests. Lawn care, snow removal and trash provided by the association. Tenant pays all other utilities. Walking paths to nearby Iowa River Power, Brueggers, Flannigan's, etc.

(RLNE3217750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 Foster Road have any available units?
1152 Foster Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1152 Foster Road have?
Some of 1152 Foster Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 Foster Road currently offering any rent specials?
1152 Foster Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 Foster Road pet-friendly?
No, 1152 Foster Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1152 Foster Road offer parking?
Yes, 1152 Foster Road does offer parking.
Does 1152 Foster Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1152 Foster Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 Foster Road have a pool?
No, 1152 Foster Road does not have a pool.
Does 1152 Foster Road have accessible units?
No, 1152 Foster Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 Foster Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1152 Foster Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1152 Foster Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1152 Foster Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1152 Foster Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity