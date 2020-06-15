Amenities

1001 Tower Ct Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/3 Bath House - Newer single family house built in 2004, with 2 car attached garage, deck, large private back yard, fireplace in living room and has all the standard appliances (stove/microwave/fridge/dishwasher). Nestled into a residential neighborhood in close proximity to the west side campus of the University of Iowa. The Medical, Law and Dental Schools, as well as the Hawkeye Sports Complex are only a short walk away.



Tenants are responsible for snow removal and all Utilities. Landlord will provide lawn care services.



