1001 Tower Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1001 Tower Ct

1001 Tower Court · (319) 358-0556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 Tower Court, Iowa City, IA 52246
Oakcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 Tower Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1001 Tower Ct Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/3 Bath House - Newer single family house built in 2004, with 2 car attached garage, deck, large private back yard, fireplace in living room and has all the standard appliances (stove/microwave/fridge/dishwasher). Nestled into a residential neighborhood in close proximity to the west side campus of the University of Iowa. The Medical, Law and Dental Schools, as well as the Hawkeye Sports Complex are only a short walk away.

Tenants are responsible for snow removal and all Utilities. Landlord will provide lawn care services.

(RLNE5853923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Tower Ct have any available units?
1001 Tower Ct has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1001 Tower Ct have?
Some of 1001 Tower Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Tower Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Tower Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Tower Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Tower Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1001 Tower Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Tower Ct does offer parking.
Does 1001 Tower Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Tower Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Tower Ct have a pool?
No, 1001 Tower Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Tower Ct have accessible units?
No, 1001 Tower Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Tower Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Tower Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Tower Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Tower Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
