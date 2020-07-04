Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground smoke-free community

The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen. The perfect blend of luxury and convenience awaits with thoughtful amenities like our coffee bar and lush, resort-inspired pool lounge.