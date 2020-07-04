All apartments in Grimes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Ascend at Heritage

1704 NE Gateway Ct · (515) 420-0870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA 50111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 318 · Avail. Jul 27

$825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Jul 24

$825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,015

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,015

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,015

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ascend at Heritage.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
smoke-free community
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen. The perfect blend of luxury and convenience awaits with thoughtful amenities like our coffee bar and lush, resort-inspired pool lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for all pets
limit: 2
rent: $50 (1 dog), $75 (2 dogs), $30 (1 or 2 cats)
restrictions: Please call for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Other. 1 garage, 2 car garages. Parking availability in designated spots only. Please call for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ascend at Heritage have any available units?
Ascend at Heritage has 11 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ascend at Heritage have?
Some of Ascend at Heritage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ascend at Heritage currently offering any rent specials?
Ascend at Heritage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ascend at Heritage pet-friendly?
Yes, Ascend at Heritage is pet friendly.
Does Ascend at Heritage offer parking?
No, Ascend at Heritage does not offer parking.
Does Ascend at Heritage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ascend at Heritage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ascend at Heritage have a pool?
Yes, Ascend at Heritage has a pool.
Does Ascend at Heritage have accessible units?
No, Ascend at Heritage does not have accessible units.
Does Ascend at Heritage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ascend at Heritage has units with dishwashers.
Does Ascend at Heritage have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ascend at Heritage has units with air conditioning.
