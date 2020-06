400 N. Main St. - 310

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters Property Amenities elevator gym parking lobby

Very large, luxury 1 bedroom/1 bath unit Downtown Davenport in our Executive Square Building with FREE UTILITIES! Walking distance to restaurants, bars, riverfront, bike path, library, ballpark and museum. No pets or smoking.



Address: 400 Main St. #310, Davenport IA 52801



Unit Features: Full kitchen, black appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, large closets, large lobby, elevator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central AC and heat, neutral carpet and paint! Parking and full gym available.



Rent $1,100 - Security Deposit $1,100 - Application Fee $30



Call 563-265-1101 (texting not available) or parkwildqc@gmail.com



Visit www.parkwildproperties.com for additional units and information.