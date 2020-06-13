Apartment List
90 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Coralville, IA

Finding an apartment in Coralville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
$
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.

1 of 4

Coralville
1 Unit Available
612 3rd Ave
612 3rd Avenue, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
612 3rd Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - 3 Bedroom 1 bath house available August 1st. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow removal. (RLNE5821069)

1 of 26

Coralville
1 Unit Available
807 7th Ave.
807 7th Avenue, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
807 7th Ave. Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS DUPLEX - 4Bed/1.75Bath, Hardwood Floors & Carpet, Cats OK - Perfect for responsible grad students, med students or professionals.

1 of 18

North Ridge
1 Unit Available
1449 Ozark Ridge
1449 Ozark Ridge, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2445 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located just 2 miles from Interstate 80 and the Coral Ridge Mall, available July 22nd.

1 of 15

Downtown Coralville
1 Unit Available
1707 2nd street
1707 2nd St, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
1707 2nd Street, Coralville, IA. Large, open floor plan, approx. 2,200 sq. ft. Water is included with the rent. Internet is available for $30 per month. Three bedroom, two bath with large two car attached garage.
1 of 18

Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
726 Arch Rock Rd
726 Arch Rock Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
726 Arch Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - This Beautiful newer construction spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located on the north side of Iowa City.

1 of 23

Penn
1 Unit Available
1115 Leann Cir
1115 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2190 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom 3 bath Unit Available Nov 15th! - Large and efficient ranch plan with full finished walk-out basement. The main level has two bedrooms, the master has a private bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 12

Penn
1 Unit Available
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.

1 of 11

University Heights
1 Unit Available
1219 Melrose Avenue
1219 Melrose Avenue, University Heights, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1984 sqft
1219 Melrose Avenue Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in University Heights - Located on Melrose Ave near Kinnick Stadium, Stella, UIHC, athletic facilities, and law school. 3 bedroom, 2 bath.

1 of 12

Northwest
1 Unit Available
404 Westgate St
404 Westgate Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
404 Westgate St Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom in Iowa City - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 3 stories located on west side of Iowa City. Located on bus route and close proximity to restaurants, UIHC, Kinnick Stadium, and Finkbine Golf Course.

1 of 21

Penn
1 Unit Available
1207 Leann Circle
1207 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2508 sqft
4 Bed/3.5 Bath Zero Lot in Great North Liberty Location! - Fabulous zero-lot in Dahnovan Estates near the new Liberty High School. Open main level with spacious living room with electric fireplace and large kitchen. Covered deck off dining area.

1 of 10

University Heights
1 Unit Available
103 Grandview Court
103 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$875
611 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 1 Bedroom Condominium just blocks from Kinnick, UIHC, Dental School and Law School - Gorgeous garden level 1 bedroom luxury condominium in Grandview Court.

1 of 13

Wickham
1 Unit Available
1782 Sara Ct
1782 Sara Court, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
1782 Sara Ct Available 08/01/20 Large North Liberty Townhouse - This is a lightly lived in, beautiful North Liberty zero lot line. Open floor plan on the main level. Laminate wood floors. Master suite with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer provided.

1 of 7

University Heights
1 Unit Available
106 Grandview Court
106 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
583 sqft
106 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! 1 Bedroom Condominium just blocks from Kinnick, UIHC, Dental School and Law School - Gorgeous garden level 1 bedroom luxury condominium in Grandview Court.

1 of 20

Wickham
1 Unit Available
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.

1 of 15

Penn
1 Unit Available
805 Blue Sky Drive
805 Blue Sky Drive, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable] 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio.

1 of 17

Penn
1 Unit Available
1220 Mary Lane
1220 Mary Lane, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhome located in North Liberty. This multi-floor townhome is newer development and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 17

Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
2179 Willenbrock Circle
2179 Willenbrock Circle, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
*** TOP FLOOR*** **One month free with a 13 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.

1 of 26

Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1587 McCleary Lane
1587 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
**One month free with a 13 month lease** **We allow short term leases** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.

1 of 33

Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1477 McCleary Lane
1477 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1490 sqft
**One month free with a 13 month lease** **We allow short term leases** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.

1 of 10

Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1515 McCleary Lane
1515 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom FIRST FLOOR condo located in the desirable Peninsula Neighborhood.
1 of 21

Penn
1 Unit Available
1645 Timberwolf Dr
1645 Timber Wolf Dr, North Liberty, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2653 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bed North Liberty Ranch - This home is in a great neighborhood (Fox Run) with great neighbors. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, maple hardwood floors, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and a ton of extra storage.

1 of 18

College Green
1 Unit Available
803 E. College Street #02
803 East College Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
803 E. College Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 21

Downtown Iowa City
1 Unit Available
220 Lafayette Street #203
220 Lafayette Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 No security deposit required! Terms and conditions apply. -= Short Term Leases Available =- [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #205] https://youtu.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Coralville, IA

Finding an apartment in Coralville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

