pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM
152 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Clive, IA
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
10 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$898
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16734 Maple St
16734 Maple St, Clive, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1854 sqft
16734 Maple St Available 09/15/20 Amazing 5 Bedroom 3 Bath ranch style New Construction in Clive - Check out this amazing single family new construction 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home in the Waukee school district! Walking distance to Schuler Elementary.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
753 NE Macey Way
753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
2179 Ridgeview Circle
2179 Ridgeview Circle, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Excellent Townhouse, Even Better Location 2179 Ridgeview Cir, Clive, IA 50325 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1999 Sq Footage: 1246 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10390 Clark Street
10390 Clark Street, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1032 sqft
10390 Clark Street Available 09/15/20 Location!! Renovated 3 bedroom duplex in Clive. - A newly renovated 3 bedroom duplex. This home features a spacious living room with a fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1517 NW 104th Street
1517 Northwest 104th Street, Clive, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1794 sqft
1517 NW 104th Street Available 09/15/20 Remodeled 4 bedroom home in Clive - Beautifully remodeled 2 story 4 bedroom home in Clive. New carpet throughout, fresh paint and tiled bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2731 NW 154th Ct
2731 North W 154th Court, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1480 sqft
2731 NW 154th Ct Available 09/16/20 Clive 3 Bedoom End Unit Townhome located on quiet cul de sac. - Large living room with a gas fireplace with stone surround, laminate wood floors, and dining room with a slider to the wrap-around porch.
Results within 1 mile of Clive
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$905
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Hemingway
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$938
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1235 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$776
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1368 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$850
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Windsor Heights
Windsor Square by Broadmoor
900 65th St, Windsor Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$890
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1031 sqft
Minutes from Drake and Des Moines University, Windsor Square Apartments offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Within each home, you will enjoy large walk in closets and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
792 sqft
A quiet community that's close to area schools and parks with woodland surrounding it. On-site fitness center, pool, sundeck and playground provided. Easy access to area amenities. Spacious interiors with sliding glass doors.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
Studio
$649
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1009 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
2 Units Available
Ashford Ridge
3650 Patricia Dr, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$722
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashford Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Ridge
17128 Larkspur Lane
17128 Larkspur Ln, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1501 sqft
17128 Larkspur Lane Available 08/18/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Karen Acres
3115 Ashwood Dr
3115 Ashwood Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1236 sqft
3115 Ashwood Dr Available 09/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath Ranch style home in Urbandale - Check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Urbandale.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Heights
2243 Monterey Dr
2243 Monterey Drive, Windsor Heights, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1423 sqft
3 Bedroom House in Windsor Heights - One of a kind home for rent in Windsor Heights. Address is 2243 Monterey Dr, Windsor Heights. Features hardwood floors, fenced in yard, attached garage, and full basement. Call it home today.
