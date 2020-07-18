2179 Ridgeview Circle

Amenities
Excellent Townhouse, Even Better Location
2179 Ridgeview Cir, Clive, IA 50325
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1999
Sq Footage: 1246 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1200
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed with $200 non refundable fee and $20/month pet rent per pet. Up to 2.
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Townhouse
DESCRIPTION
This large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town house is waiting for you to call it home. Clive address, Waukee Schools, and only minutes from ANYWHERE. Located in a great neighborhood,
What more could you ask for?
How about a: Gas Fireplace in the Living room? A Large open floor plan With Living room, Dining room, and Kitchen? An attached garage? Snow removal and Lawn care provided? Because that's all Included here!
Just like all the included appliances- Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove, Microwave, and a Refrigerator-With ice?
No need to ask for more, we already give it to you!!
If you would like to take a look at our fantastic Town house, Just head over to RentHHL.com to fill out our quick and FREE online application today to get pre-qualified.
We only Schedule showings after receiving a completed FREE application.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Walk-in closet
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Off-street parking
Garage - Attached