2179 Ridgeview Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Excellent Townhouse, Even Better Location



2179 Ridgeview Cir, Clive, IA 50325



KEY FEATURES



Year Built: 1999



Sq Footage: 1246 sqft.



Bedrooms: 2 Beds



Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths



Parking: Garage



Lease Duration: 1 Year



Deposit: $1200



Pets Policy: Pets Allowed with $200 non refundable fee and $20/month pet rent per pet. Up to 2.



Laundry: In Unit



Property Type: Townhouse



DESCRIPTION



This large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town house is waiting for you to call it home. Clive address, Waukee Schools, and only minutes from ANYWHERE. Located in a great neighborhood,



What more could you ask for?



How about a: Gas Fireplace in the Living room? A Large open floor plan With Living room, Dining room, and Kitchen? An attached garage? Snow removal and Lawn care provided? Because that's all Included here!



Just like all the included appliances- Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove, Microwave, and a Refrigerator-With ice?



No need to ask for more, we already give it to you!!



If you would like to take a look at our fantastic Town house, Just head over to RentHHL.com to fill out our quick and FREE online application today to get pre-qualified.



We only Schedule showings after receiving a completed FREE application.



RENTAL FEATURES



Living room

Walk-in closet

Storage space

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Ceiling fans

Double pane / Storm windows

Cable-ready

Fireplace



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Off-street parking

Garage - Attached