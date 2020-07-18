All apartments in Clive
Find more places like 2179 Ridgeview Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clive, IA
/
2179 Ridgeview Circle
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

2179 Ridgeview Circle

2179 Ridgeview Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clive
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2179 Ridgeview Circle, Clive, IA 50325

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Excellent Townhouse, Even Better Location

2179 Ridgeview Cir, Clive, IA 50325

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1999

Sq Footage: 1246 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths

Parking: Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1200

Pets Policy: Pets Allowed with $200 non refundable fee and $20/month pet rent per pet. Up to 2.

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Townhouse

DESCRIPTION

This large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town house is waiting for you to call it home. Clive address, Waukee Schools, and only minutes from ANYWHERE. Located in a great neighborhood,

What more could you ask for?

How about a: Gas Fireplace in the Living room? A Large open floor plan With Living room, Dining room, and Kitchen? An attached garage? Snow removal and Lawn care provided? Because that's all Included here!

Just like all the included appliances- Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Stove, Microwave, and a Refrigerator-With ice?

No need to ask for more, we already give it to you!!

If you would like to take a look at our fantastic Town house, Just head over to RentHHL.com to fill out our quick and FREE online application today to get pre-qualified.

We only Schedule showings after receiving a completed FREE application.

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Walk-in closet
Storage space
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Double pane / Storm windows
Cable-ready
Fireplace

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Off-street parking
Garage - Attached

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2179 Ridgeview Circle have any available units?
2179 Ridgeview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clive, IA.
What amenities does 2179 Ridgeview Circle have?
Some of 2179 Ridgeview Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2179 Ridgeview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2179 Ridgeview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2179 Ridgeview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2179 Ridgeview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2179 Ridgeview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2179 Ridgeview Circle offers parking.
Does 2179 Ridgeview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2179 Ridgeview Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2179 Ridgeview Circle have a pool?
No, 2179 Ridgeview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2179 Ridgeview Circle have accessible units?
No, 2179 Ridgeview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2179 Ridgeview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2179 Ridgeview Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2179 Ridgeview Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2179 Ridgeview Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway
Clive, IA 50325

Similar Pages

Clive 1 BedroomsClive 2 Bedrooms
Clive 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClive Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Clive Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IA
Ankeny, IAJohnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IA
Norwalk, IAAltoona, IAWindsor Heights, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University