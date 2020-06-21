All apartments in Cedar Falls
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

705 Hearthside Dr

705 Hearthside Drive · (319) 464-1876
Location

705 Hearthside Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 705 Hearthside Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,270

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4033 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool table
basketball court
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool table
garage
705 Hearthside Dr Available 08/01/20 705 Hearthside Dr - Spectacular 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located within walking distance to Hansen/Holmes schools. There is over 4000 square feet of living space! The main floor includes an eat in kitchen with beautiful hickory cabinets and tile flooring, formal dining room, a huge great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, master suite with dual sinks and Jacuzzi tub and in floor heat, mudroom with laundry area and a half bath. The upstairs boasts 4 more spacious bedrooms including a huge bonus room over the garage and a full bathroom. The basement is finished and has a family room with plenty of space for a pool table, a spare bedroom, full bathroom and a game room. The back yard is fenced in and features a basketball court, plenty of grass and a nice deck area. You will love all the attention to detail and all the expansive windows that bring in the light.

(RLNE5840339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Hearthside Dr have any available units?
705 Hearthside Dr has a unit available for $2,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 705 Hearthside Dr have?
Some of 705 Hearthside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Hearthside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
705 Hearthside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Hearthside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 705 Hearthside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Falls.
Does 705 Hearthside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 705 Hearthside Dr does offer parking.
Does 705 Hearthside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Hearthside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Hearthside Dr have a pool?
No, 705 Hearthside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 705 Hearthside Dr have accessible units?
No, 705 Hearthside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Hearthside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Hearthside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Hearthside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Hearthside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
