705 Hearthside Dr Available 08/01/20 705 Hearthside Dr - Spectacular 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located within walking distance to Hansen/Holmes schools. There is over 4000 square feet of living space! The main floor includes an eat in kitchen with beautiful hickory cabinets and tile flooring, formal dining room, a huge great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, master suite with dual sinks and Jacuzzi tub and in floor heat, mudroom with laundry area and a half bath. The upstairs boasts 4 more spacious bedrooms including a huge bonus room over the garage and a full bathroom. The basement is finished and has a family room with plenty of space for a pool table, a spare bedroom, full bathroom and a game room. The back yard is fenced in and features a basketball court, plenty of grass and a nice deck area. You will love all the attention to detail and all the expansive windows that bring in the light.



(RLNE5840339)