Apartment List
/
IA
/
altoona
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Altoona, IA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Altoona renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2109 9th Street SW
2109 9th Street Southwest, Altoona, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1802 sqft
SPACIOUS!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Altoona - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Altoona

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grandview Park
1 Unit Available
2733 E Jefferson Avenue
2733 East Jefferson Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1025 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom house - Beautiful home in a great location. Ready to move-in! - Beautiful original hardwood floors - Original wood built in's - Spacious 2 bed 1 bath - Giant front & backyard - Garage - Private Driveway To apply, go to www.
Results within 10 miles of Altoona
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1416 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
East Village
1 Unit Available
Station 121
121 Southeast 12th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Station 121 in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Downtown Des Moines
3 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1590 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
East Village
9 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,033
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
723 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$756
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Des Moines
5 Units Available
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,058
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
919 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Randolph
200 4th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$756
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A restored historical building. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, WiFi community spaces, and a grand restored lobby. Apartments offer in-unit washer and dryers, black appliances, large historic windows, and designer cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 5 at 09:29am
Sherman Hill
1 Unit Available
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$525
Studio Apartment with Historic Charm Available Now! $500 Off Rent! - Check Out this awesome studio! Top floor, so no upstairs neighbors! You'll love the charm and character this unit has.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Downtown Des Moines
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 6 at 12:49pm
Downtown Des Moines
2 Units Available
14Forty
1440 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14Forty in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1609 NW 2nd Street
1609 Northwest 2nd Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
757 NE Spring Street
757 Northeast Spring Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1918 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2,5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sherman Hill
1 Unit Available
688 Bridal Row
688 Bridal Row, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Historic Sherman Hills 3 Bed 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4003 NE Gardenia Lane
4003 Northeast Gardenia Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
2 CAR GARAGE!! 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1102 SE Innsbruck Dr
1102 Southeast Innsbruck Drive, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1620 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
River Bend
1 Unit Available
1345 7th St
1345 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1043 sqft
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to be the first to live in this completely remodeled building! The original wood flooring was rehabilitated where possible! All new appliances, HE Furnace & AC, all new modern fixtures, flooring, kitchen,

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1219 NE Windsor Dr #107
1219 Northeast Windsor Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1091 sqft
Windsor Village Condos feature: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Off Street Parking Deck / Patio On-Suite Master Bath Walk-In Closet Hardwood Floors Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Stacking Washer / Dryer In-Unit All Appliances Included Ask

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2083 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2083 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Altoona, IA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Altoona renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Altoona 2 BedroomsAltoona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAltoona 3 BedroomsAltoona Accessible ApartmentsAltoona Apartments with Balcony
Altoona Apartments with GarageAltoona Apartments with GymAltoona Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltoona Apartments with Parking
Altoona Apartments with PoolAltoona Apartments with Washer-DryerAltoona Dog Friendly ApartmentsAltoona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University