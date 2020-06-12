/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Altoona, IA
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Altoona
437 Elgin Lane NW, Altoona, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1345 sqft
Now available! Single-story apartment homes with attached garage. Redwood Altoona gives you built in peace of mind, no one above or below you, energy efficiency, open floorplans, lots of storage.
Results within 1 mile of Altoona
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
Meredith
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Altoona
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Flagstone Ln
1125 Flagstone Ln, Pleasant Hill, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
1125 Flagstone Ln Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Pleasant Hill - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Pleasant Hill has a 2 car attached garage and deck located on the front of the home.
Results within 10 miles of Altoona
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Downtown Des Moines
14 Units Available
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Des Moines
5 Units Available
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
919 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Des Moines
8 Units Available
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1197 sqft
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
Sherman Hill
3 Units Available
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingersoll Square in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
River Woods
6 Units Available
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosemont Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
905 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Downtown Des Moines
58 Units Available
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1254 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Downtown Des Moines
4 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1590 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Downtown Des Moines
16 Units Available
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Downtown Des Moines
23 Units Available
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 21 at 02:04pm
Downtown Des Moines
4 Units Available
Vine Street Lofts
101 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
924 sqft
This charming community is near Principal Park, Downtown Farmers' Market and Court Avenue District. Updated interiors with large windows and carpet. Spacious layouts. Onsite amenities include a community courtyard and underground, heated flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
East Village
204 Units Available
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1052 sqft
Virtual tour options now available! District @ 6th is Des Moines' newest and best apartment community.
Last updated February 6 at 12:49pm
Downtown Des Moines
2 Units Available
14Forty
1440 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14Forty in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
East Village
1 Unit Available
700 Grand Ave Unit 3303
700 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1440 sqft
700 Grand Ave Unit 3303 Available 06/15/20 Downtown Marriott Penthouse 2bed 2bath Condo - Executive Penthouse Condo with superb views of Downtown Des Moines including views of the EMC building, HUB Tower, Principal Park and more.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3114 SE Grant Street
3114 Southeast Grant Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1072 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1111 NE 7th Ln
1111 NE 7th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1106 sqft
Two Master Bedroom-Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 277788 Available Now: 2 Master Bedrooms, each with full Private bathroom attached First floor has an Open floor plan with a large Living room, Dining area, Kitchen and bath Second floor laundry
