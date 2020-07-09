All apartments in Altoona
501 9th St South East

501 9th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

501 9th Street Southeast, Altoona, IA 50009

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Must see unit! This is on a quiet street located in Altoona. Close to town and the highway for commuters. Features hardwood floors throughout with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Close to Centennial and Spring Creek Schools! ONE pet allowed. **Bonus Ammenity** In addition to rent, there will be $10 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. Water included! Contact Renters Warehouse today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 9th St South East have any available units?
501 9th St South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altoona, IA.
What amenities does 501 9th St South East have?
Some of 501 9th St South East's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 9th St South East currently offering any rent specials?
501 9th St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 9th St South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 9th St South East is pet friendly.
Does 501 9th St South East offer parking?
No, 501 9th St South East does not offer parking.
Does 501 9th St South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 9th St South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 9th St South East have a pool?
Yes, 501 9th St South East has a pool.
Does 501 9th St South East have accessible units?
No, 501 9th St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 501 9th St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 9th St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 9th St South East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 9th St South East has units with air conditioning.
