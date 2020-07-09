501 9th St South East

Amenities

Must see unit! This is on a quiet street located in Altoona. Close to town and the highway for commuters. Features hardwood floors throughout with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Close to Centennial and Spring Creek Schools! ONE pet allowed. **Bonus Ammenity** In addition to rent, there will be $10 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. Water included! Contact Renters Warehouse today!