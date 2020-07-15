/
1 bedroom apartments
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waipio, HI
Waipahu
94-1429 Polani St #21R
94-1429 Polani Street, Waipio, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
477 sqft
Great location, A/C, pool, 2 assigned parking, water included! Available August 1. Please read our entire ad and view all photos. Then if you are interested, please click "contact us about this property" and enter your information.
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.
Aiea
98-099 Uao Place, #1405
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
552 sqft
Pearlridge Condo (Lele Pono) 1 Bed 1 Bath - Lele Pono, Located across the street from the old swap meet drive-in and Pearlridge. Secured building w/ gated parking access. Complex pool, BBQ area, extra storage.
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
350 MANANAI PLACE #E
350 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
707 sqft
Crosspointe Townhouse - Furnished Ground Floor Unit - For Showings: Contact Lurline 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com.
Aiea
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802
98-288 Kaonohi Street, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,575
515 sqft
98-288 KAONOHI STREET #2802 Available 08/01/20 High floor 1 bedroom with ocean and mountain views! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 1 covered parking Oceanside of the building with slight ocean and mountain views! Renovated a few years ago, the kitchen was
Ewa
91-1728 Ala Loa Street
91-1728 Ala Loa Street, Ewa Villages, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
485 sqft
Move in Ready!! This 1 Bed 1 Bath Ohana unit is located in Ewa Beach built in 2018 has eat in kitchen, vinyl floors and its own washer and dryer for the unit. Terrific location, next to parks, Parks & schools.
Ewa
91-339 Fort Weaver Road, Back
91-339 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
203 sqft
Tiny House All utilities Fully Furnished - Property Id: 273535 Tiny House has everything that you will need including washer, dryer, dishes, towels, cookware, grill very cute yard, on site parking, 1 block to the beach and 1/3 mile to Ewa Beach
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412
5122 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
594 sqft
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412 Available 08/04/20 Salt Lake Likini West 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium - Unit: We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking 4th floor walkup apartment.
Aiea
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road
99-1130 Halawa Heights Road, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,470
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
Kalihi - Palama
835 Puuhale Rd 302
835 Puuhale Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
PUUHALE GARDENS - Property Id: 305859 ONE BED ROOM I FULL BATH WITH KITCHEN AND LEAVING ROOM CON VENIENT TO BANK SCHOOL AND BUS AND SUPER MARKET CALL 808 488 4618 OR 808 561 7812 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Liliha - Kapalama
2136 Houghtailing Street
2136 Houghtailing Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Bedrooms for rent on Houghtailing Street in Honolulu ,on a quiet Street $800 per month includes water, sewer, electric and one parking stall in front of the house.
