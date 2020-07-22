Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Wailuku, HI with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Wailuku means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
2180 W. Vineyard Street #304
2180 W Vineyard St, Wailuku, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
839 sqft
A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town. Available Now Rent: $1850 App fee $30.
Results within 1 mile of Wailuku

1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
111 Kahului Beach Road
111 Kahului Beach Road, Kahului, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
763 sqft
Beautiful West Maui mountain view and ocean view! 2 bedroom/1.5 bath. Completely furnished, 1.5 miles from Maui Memorial Hospital. Car available to rent for $500 month, 2012 Honda Fit.
Results within 5 miles of Wailuku

1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.
Results within 10 miles of Wailuku

1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
80 Halili Ln
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
906 sqft
Kihei Condo - Property Id: 307354 1 3BR / 2Ba Application fee details: Credit Check, Criminal Background Check, Processing Apartment 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo / 2nd Floor $2,800/month + Security Deposit ($2,800) Features: -Stainless steel

1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
44 Kanani Rd. #3-306
44 Kanani Rd, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1059 sqft
Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move in. This unit also includes central air conditioning.

1 Unit Available
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.

1 Unit Available
Paunau Ahupua`a
1400 Limahana Circle #D-203
1400 Limahana Cir, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
1269 sqft
Opukea at Lahaina - Opukea is one of the more sought after properties on the west side of Maui. Pool, gym,BBQ area. Two assigned parking stalls, one covered, one uncovered. 2nd partly furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condominium.

1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
145 North Kihei Road #102
145 North Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,120
613 sqft
Enjoy the ocean breeze in your luxury 1 bedroom condo. Wander right out to the beach or stroll past the resort putting green. The unit is fully equipped and recently remodeled with higher end finishes.

1 Unit Available
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313
1002 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
829 sqft
This Oceanfront 2-bedroom condo features unobstructed panoramic Ocean Views and is being rented fully furnished and turnkey ready for immediate occupancy. The monthly rate includes water, trash and basic cable.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Wailuku, HI

Finding apartments with a pool in Wailuku means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Wailuku could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

