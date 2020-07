Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Only 1/2 month security deposit!

Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in!



Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit. Plenty of closet space and two parking stalls!



Move in today and walk out to a huge fenced in yard to relax or let the kids play! Tenant responsible for GET, utilities, and yard maintenance. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash.