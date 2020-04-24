All apartments in Wailuku
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:28 PM

457 Palani Place

457 Palani Place · (808) 873-8971
Location

457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI 96793
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1658 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own. Two-car enclosed garage, covered patio. Available for 6 months to a year lease only. No smoking of any kind in the home. No pets allowed.
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own. Two-car enclosed garage, covered patio. Available for 6 months to a year lease only. No smoking of any kind in the home. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Palani Place have any available units?
457 Palani Place has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 457 Palani Place currently offering any rent specials?
457 Palani Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Palani Place pet-friendly?
No, 457 Palani Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailuku.
Does 457 Palani Place offer parking?
Yes, 457 Palani Place does offer parking.
Does 457 Palani Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 Palani Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Palani Place have a pool?
No, 457 Palani Place does not have a pool.
Does 457 Palani Place have accessible units?
No, 457 Palani Place does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Palani Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 457 Palani Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Palani Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 Palani Place does not have units with air conditioning.
