studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
27 Studio Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98288 Kaonohi Street
98-288 Kaonohi St, Waimalu, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
This studio unit is in excellent condition and features ceramic tile and carpet, newer kitchen/bath cabinets and granite countertops, a/c, blinds, all newer appliances. Building has pool, gym, community laundry and secured parking and entry.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl City
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
373-D Mananai Pl.
373 Mananai Pl, Halawa, HI
Studio
$1,395
414 sqft
373-D Mananai Pl. Available 07/16/20 CROSSPOINTE - Showings available July 15 Crosspointe ~ Gate Complex Partly Furnished Studio Full Kitchen. Full Bath. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer and Dryer. 1 Reserved Parking.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
2888 Ala Ilima Street
2888 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Five Regents Apartments. Salt Lake Moanalua. Excellant location near Ft. Shafter, Tripler Army Hosp. HNL, Hickam AFB & Pearl Harbor. Pool, Tennis Court, Meeting area, Basket Ball Court. 24/7 Security, Res. Manager on site.
Results within 10 miles of Pearl City
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Kalihi - Palama
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2313 KAOLA WAY #B
2313 Kaola Way, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
398 sqft
Furnished Studio Cottage (Utilities Included) Avail 7/6/2020 - For showings: Contact Lurline at 808-741-1180 or email to Lur@pro808.com. This furnished studio cottage boasts a wonderful tree top view.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104
2040 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,495
395 sqft
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Nuuanu - Comfortable studio with city/ocean views. Washer/Dryer, dishwasher, new range/oven, refrigerator included with one secured parking stall. Available in September.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
444 Niu Street
444 Niu Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,300
242 sqft
Furnished studio unit with full range/oven, full size refrigerator, sink, and kitchen cabinets. Queen size bed, window air conditioning, Includes electricity, internet, water/sewer. View of the Ala Wai canal, golf course, and mountains.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
747 Amana Street 520
747 Amana Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,375
401 sqft
Pacific Grand #520 - Property Id: 313160 Pacific Grand condominium on Amana Street. Studio with 1 bath, with parking available for rent from the AOAO Pacific Grand. Walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment and transportation.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906
1630 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,400
444 sqft
Ocean View Studio. full bath and kitchen. 444sq. ft. - Studio with 1 bath, 1 parking. Ocean view. High Floor. New carpet, laminate flooring in kitchen. Washer Dryer in unit. Close distance to shopping, restaurants, and H1 Freeway.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Kalihi Valley
2438 Kula Kolea Dr A
2438 Kula Kolea Drive, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,000
250 sqft
2438 Kula Kolea Drive - Property Id: 307341 2438 Kula Kolea Drive A simple and cozy studio with own unit entry. Utilities included: water, sewer, electricity, cable tv.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1419 Dominis St 1006
1419 Dominis Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,225
436 sqft
Cozy Unit at Dominis West - Property Id: 265666 1419 Dominis Street, #1006 This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly Security deposit: $1,250.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1024 Spencer Street #3
1024 Spencer Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,690
530 sqft
Spencer Street W/Views! - Large studio suite w/queen murphy bed and amazing diamond head, ocean & city views. Private entrance just 10 steps from parking. Full size kitchen and appliances, with dining counter.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1415 Liholiho St #306
1415 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,375
462 sqft
Makiki Luna-Liho Towers studio w/Pkg., Washer/dryer - Very clean studio apartment located in secured building with 1 uncovered parking stall with gated entry.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607
725 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,400
386 sqft
Piikoi Plaza - Nice, spacious, furnished Studio/1 Bath Condo w/Parking - Piikoi Plaza - Nice, spacious, furnished studio/1 bath condo with nice views! Washer and dryer in the unit, refrigerator, range/oven, window a/c.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1650 Kanunu St. #513
1650 Kanunu Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,200
362 sqft
Holiday Manor studio, secured building, laminate wood flooring! - Very clean studio apartment with drapes, refrigerator, stove and newer laminate flooring! Situated in a secured building with pool and coin operated clothes washer/dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
824 Kinau Street Unit #504 - 1
824 Kinau Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,250
365 sqft
Conveniently located near the Queens Hospital and Straub Clinic and Hospital, Blaisedell Arena, Ala Moana, Ward, and Kakaako with shopping, restaurants, nightlife and entertainment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
1920 Ala Moana Boulevard
1920 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,200
286 sqft
Available furnished studio at Inn on the Park now! Convenient location along Ala Moana Blvd within walking distance of Waikiki Beach! Beautiful Diamond Head and partial ocean views! Includes a lanai, recently installed bathtub, refrigerator,
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
1700 Ala Moana Boulevard
1700 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,677
363 sqft
Wow. what a view. Fully furnished with queen bed. Full kitchen. Parking. All utils, cable, internet included. 6 months available at $100/month more. Vacation and weekly rates available too.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
1511 Nuuanu Avenue
1511 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
361 sqft
Live right on the edge of Downtown in beautiful and extremely convenient Queen Emma Gardens. This bright and spacious studio unit features beautiful LVT floors and large floor to ceiling windows.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
24 Hialoa Street
24 Hialoa Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,000
286 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance to Walgreens, Starbucks, Bangkok Chef and more! Minutes from downtown Honolulu and freeway on and off ramps, you just can't beat the location!! This ground floor studio unit features laminate flooring,
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1314 S King Street
1314 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$2,022
261 sqft
Excellent condition, fully renovated OFFICE SPACE! Move in ready. Prime location for both East and West bound. Secured building with central Ac, beautiful view of Ocean & Mountain.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
1765 Ala Moana Boulevard
1765 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,900
427 sqft
Located in Ilikai Marina Condos this studio was renovated in 2018 & is fully furnished.
1 of 14
Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2138 Algaroba Street
2138 Algaroba Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$11,549
5133 sqft
Property is one block Makai of South King St on Algaroba. In close proximity to McDonald's, Longs Drugs/CVS, Ross, McCully Bicycle and McCully Villa Condominium.
