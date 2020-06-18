3740 L Honopiilani Rd #A304

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Amazing 1bd/1bth At Maui Lani Terraces in Lahaina - Come check out this beautiful partially furnished 1bd/1bth unit. Island breezes are always flowing through the rooms. Open kitchen/living area nicely renovated and Tile flooring throughout the entire unit. An amazing walk-in shower with stone and tile is featured in the bathroom and the custom vanity see through glass bowl vanity sink makes it all feel like your living in luxury in Paradise. Close proximity to beaches, restaurants, grocery stores and more.



Amenities: Pool, BBQ and Gym

Utilities included: water & trash.

Electric, Cable, Internet not included.

Assigned Parking Stall: 1

Rent: $1700.00/mth

Security Deposit: $1700.00

NO SMOKING/NO PETS



Please apply online www.destinationmauirealty.com $25 non refundable application fee.



Contact Marnel Lozano for showings by appointment only, (808)463-2526.



Marnel Lozano, RS-79673

Realtor & Property Mgr.

Email: marnel@destinationmaui.net

Destination Maui Realty, LLC RB-17189

Website: www.destinationmauirealty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3451731)