Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3740 L Honopiilani Rd #A304

3740 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road · (808) 879-0080
Location

3740 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI 96761
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3740 L Honopiilani Rd #A304 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Amazing 1bd/1bth At Maui Lani Terraces in Lahaina - Come check out this beautiful partially furnished 1bd/1bth unit. Island breezes are always flowing through the rooms. Open kitchen/living area nicely renovated and Tile flooring throughout the entire unit. An amazing walk-in shower with stone and tile is featured in the bathroom and the custom vanity see through glass bowl vanity sink makes it all feel like your living in luxury in Paradise. Close proximity to beaches, restaurants, grocery stores and more.

Amenities: Pool, BBQ and Gym
Utilities included: water & trash.
Electric, Cable, Internet not included.
Assigned Parking Stall: 1
Rent: $1700.00/mth
Security Deposit: $1700.00
NO SMOKING/NO PETS

Please apply online www.destinationmauirealty.com $25 non refundable application fee.

Contact Marnel Lozano for showings by appointment only, (808)463-2526.

Marnel Lozano, RS-79673
Realtor & Property Mgr.
Email: marnel@destinationmaui.net
Destination Maui Realty, LLC RB-17189
Website: www.destinationmauirealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3451731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

