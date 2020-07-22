Apartment List
/
HI
/
nanakuli
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

87 Apartments for rent in Nanakuli, HI with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Nanakuli offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-190-6 Helelua St.
87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Nanakuli

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.
Results within 5 miles of Nanakuli
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1131 Makakilo
92-1131 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1450 sqft
Available 10/01/20 COZY Hawai'i home - Property Id: 123303 3BR/2 BA/Laundry Room A beautiful remodeled three bedroom, 2 full bathroom home in upper Makakilo. Bus stop and Park located across the street.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45
92-831 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1386 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Kapolei the new part of the Island - 2-story single family home overlooking the Second City of Kapolei with shopping, schools, entertainment & recreation.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1537 Aliinui Drive #16G
92-1537 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
Ko'Olina Fairways - 3 Bedroom - This two-story townhouse has been remodeled with new appliances, flooring and paint.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1312 Punawainui St.
92-1312 Punawainui Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1721 sqft
92-1312 Punawainui St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4Bd 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-221 Opio Pl
91-221 Opio Place, Kapolei, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1930 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE 4BR/2.5BA HOUSE IN KUMU IKI NEIGHBORHOOD (KAPOLEI - KUMU IKI)!! - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5-yWKaPRKXg DESCRIPTION: Enjoy this 4BR/2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1220 Uahanai Place
92-1220 Uahanai Place, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1355 sqft
Upper Makakilo - This cool and breezy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath newly renovated, new paint, with garage and high ceiling living area, A/C in the master bedroom. All appliances include refrigerator, range/oven with washer & dryer. Ocean view.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-754 Welo St
92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1938 sqft
3br/2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1486 Punawainui Street
92-1486 Punawainui Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1985 sqft
Fabulous Upgraded Perimeter Home with Views Galore! Manicured lawn and landscaping surround the whole property and included with the rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1131 Makamai Loop
92-1131 Makamai Loop, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1532 sqft
Makakilo - Palehua Vista: A 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story house with a 2 car garage. One of the best perimeter lot views in upper Makakilo, with panoramic Pearl Harbor, ocean, to town views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
801 Kakala Street
801 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1332 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 parking, ready for long term rental. Full size indoor washer and dryer. This Kapolei community's amenities include a central public park, walk/bike paths, a playground, recreation area and swimming pool.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1075 Farrington Highway
84-1075 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G
92-1545 Aliinui Dr, Ko Olina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1661 sqft
Ko Olina Fairways 3b/2.5b/2car Townhouse - Property Id: 134472 3 bdrms, 2.5 baths, two story townhouse w/ 2 covered car garage at Fairways Resort at KoOlina.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-765 Nohopono St. #A
92-765 Nohopono Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1221 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious, Recently Remodeled 3BR/1.5BA/2car Garage in Makakilo! (Kapolei) - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1027 Kamaaha Ave. Unit 604
91-1027 Kama'aha Avenue, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
3br/2ba Townhouse in Kealakai at Kapolei (HIPPM) (Kapolei) - Available Now & Move-in Ready! Please call & text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 (808) 721-7990 for showing. Section 8 ok! See video tour: https://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of Nanakuli
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
34 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,717
1535 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
22 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
Plantation Town Apartments 94-302 Paiwa Street 321P
94-302 Paiwa Street, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
403 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plantation Town Apartments 94-302 Paiwa Street 321P Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath at Plantation Town Apartments - Gorgeous one bedroom unit in highly desirable Plantation Town Apartments.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201
91-960 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201 Available 08/03/20 $1000 OFF First Mo. Rent! Beautiful Condo in Haloa at Hoopili - Near the newly opened Konani Park, and Kroc Center. Spacious living and dinging room area with pendant lighting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Nanakuli, HI

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Nanakuli offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Nanakuli. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Nanakuli can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Nanakuli 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNanakuli 3 Bedroom Apartments
Nanakuli Apartments with GaragesNanakuli Apartments with Parking
Nanakuli Apartments with Washer-DryersHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HI
Waianae, HIWaikele, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College