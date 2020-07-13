/
apartments with pool
78 Apartments for rent in Mililani Town, HI with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1061 Anania Circle
94-1061 Anania Circle, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1127 sqft
Rent this stylish 2 bed 1.5 bath split level town home with enclosed garage and driveway parking. Stainless steel appliances, vinyl planking, ceramic tile downstairs and wall to wall carpet flooring up stairs. Washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-101 Kelewaa Place
95-101 Kelewaa Place, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1571 sqft
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-328 Kaholo Street
94-328 Kaholo Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1668 sqft
Single level home in Mililani Town with 3 bedrooms/2-full bath with 2-carport parking and driveway. Clean and move in ready. Nice open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank floor thru out, brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator and washer dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Mililani Town
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Now Near Scholfield! Beautiful 2 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home and new carpeting just installed, located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai St #54
95-1139 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204
94-1469 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
786 sqft
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 Available 08/01/20 Tastefully Updated Waipio Condo 2/2/2 Parking - Fabulous corner top end unit with covered Lanai. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit features BBQ area, Club House, Pool, private yard and jogging paths.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006
95-273 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
Waikalani Woodlands Unit #D1006 - Apartment Recently Upgraded. Nice 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath and 2 reserved parking stalls.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
912 sqft
Well kept 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 1 assigned parking stall in the Villages at Waipio. Breezy Upstairs unit with covered lanai located on cooler side of project. Rent includes water / sewer. Washer / Dryer in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-660 Wikao St K106
95-660 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
797 sqft
Great Location, updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment - Great Location. Close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. One exit up from Mililani. New paint July 2016. Master bedroom and on suite bath.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1429 Polani St #21R
94-1429 Polani Street, Waipio, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
477 sqft
Great location, A/C, pool, 2 assigned parking, water included! Available August 1. Please read our entire ad and view all photos. Then if you are interested, please click "contact us about this property" and enter your information.
Results within 5 miles of Mililani Town
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
3 Units Available
Wahiawa
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60 Available 07/22/20 Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1173 ANUANU ST
95-1173 Anuanu Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3046 sqft
Come and make Mililani your home - 4 miles to Wheeler, 6 miles to Schofield. 2-story House in Mililani Mauka's prime residential area, this charming, spacious home with graceful archways & decorator colors has 3046 sq.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every window in the unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-962 Wikao St
95-962 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with large loft located in Launani Valley area of Mililani. The loft can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1325 sqft
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-049 Waipahu Street
94-049 Waipahu St, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
702 sqft
Rarely available 2 bedroom/1 full bathroom with tub/shower condo located in Kunia Terrace.Nicely renovated in 2019, private corner 3rd floor unit with nobody above you. This condo is in fantastic condition and move in ready.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, #13/130
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1278 sqft
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, #13/130 Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom/ 2 Parking Waiau Gardens - Now available is this 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 2 assigned parking stalls located at Waiau Garden Villa in Pearl City.
Results within 10 miles of Mililani Town
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
162 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1328 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1340 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1177 Waiemi Street
91-1177 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1225 sqft
91-1177 Waiemi Street Available 07/18/20 Fully Furnished Executive Rental in Hoakalei - Month to Month - $4000/mo - Do you need temporary lodging while waiting for escrow to close, waiting for housing, or for your home to be remodeled? Are you in
