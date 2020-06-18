14 Kai Nana Pl

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Charming Renovated 3/2 Kula Ranch-Style Charmer - Property Id: 178375
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! This cozy one-story 3BR/2BA home is partially furnished, recently remodeled, all appliances included plus washer/dryer. Walking distance to one of the best restaurants on Maui, Kula Bistro. Nearby schools Kula Elementary School, Haleakala Waldorf School; close to everything you need.
Details:
• 3 BR, 2 BA
• Ceiling fans
• All appliances plus washer/dryer
• Partially furnished
• Blinds/drapes included
• Street parking/no garage
• One small pet may be allowed with deposit
Requirements for rental:
• $14.95 credit report for all financially responsible adults
• No smoking
• NOT HUD approved
RENT: $3200 per month
DEPOSIT: $3200
UTILITIES: All utilities are tenant's responsibility, cable ready
LANDSCAPING: Tenant is responsible for yard care
LEASE: One year lease
OCCUPANCY: Only tenants of record, no sub-leasing, or other occupants. We are looking for quiet, responsible, and respectful tenants.
Do not disturb current tenant, shown by appointment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178375
No Pets Allowed
