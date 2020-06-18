14 Kai Nana Pl

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Charming Renovated 3/2 Kula Ranch-Style Charmer - Property Id: 178375



ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! This cozy one-story 3BR/2BA home is partially furnished, recently remodeled, all appliances included plus washer/dryer. Walking distance to one of the best restaurants on Maui, Kula Bistro. Nearby schools Kula Elementary School, Haleakala Waldorf School; close to everything you need.



Details:

• 3 BR, 2 BA

• Ceiling fans

• All appliances plus washer/dryer

• Partially furnished

• Blinds/drapes included

• Street parking/no garage

• One small pet may be allowed with deposit



Requirements for rental:

• $14.95 credit report for all financially responsible adults

• No smoking

• NOT HUD approved



RENT: $3200 per month

DEPOSIT: $3200

UTILITIES: All utilities are tenant's responsibility, cable ready

LANDSCAPING: Tenant is responsible for yard care

LEASE: One year lease

OCCUPANCY: Only tenants of record, no sub-leasing, or other occupants. We are looking for quiet, responsible, and respectful tenants.



Do not disturb current tenant, shown by appointment

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178375

No Pets Allowed



