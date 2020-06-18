All apartments in Kula
Kula, HI
14 Kai Nana Pl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

14 Kai Nana Pl

14 Kainana Place · (808) 359-3008
Location

14 Kainana Place, Kula, HI 96790
Kamehame Nui Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3200 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Charming Renovated 3/2 Kula Ranch-Style Charmer - Property Id: 178375

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! This cozy one-story 3BR/2BA home is partially furnished, recently remodeled, all appliances included plus washer/dryer. Walking distance to one of the best restaurants on Maui, Kula Bistro. Nearby schools Kula Elementary School, Haleakala Waldorf School; close to everything you need.

Details:
• 3 BR, 2 BA
• Ceiling fans
• All appliances plus washer/dryer
• Partially furnished
• Blinds/drapes included
• Street parking/no garage
• One small pet may be allowed with deposit

Requirements for rental:
• $14.95 credit report for all financially responsible adults
• No smoking
• NOT HUD approved

RENT: $3200 per month
DEPOSIT: $3200
UTILITIES: All utilities are tenant's responsibility, cable ready
LANDSCAPING: Tenant is responsible for yard care
LEASE: One year lease
OCCUPANCY: Only tenants of record, no sub-leasing, or other occupants. We are looking for quiet, responsible, and respectful tenants.

Do not disturb current tenant, shown by appointment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178375
Property Id 178375

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Kai Nana Pl have any available units?
14 Kai Nana Pl has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Kai Nana Pl have?
Some of 14 Kai Nana Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Kai Nana Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14 Kai Nana Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Kai Nana Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14 Kai Nana Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kula.
Does 14 Kai Nana Pl offer parking?
No, 14 Kai Nana Pl does not offer parking.
Does 14 Kai Nana Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Kai Nana Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Kai Nana Pl have a pool?
No, 14 Kai Nana Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14 Kai Nana Pl have accessible units?
No, 14 Kai Nana Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Kai Nana Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Kai Nana Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Kai Nana Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Kai Nana Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
