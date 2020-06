Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit. No smoking. Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE. Do not apply without first seeing the unit.