28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

This furnished unit is nicely appointed and offers two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, with three split system AC units and an attached one car garage as well as another designated exterior parking stall. The “Hoku” floor plan features a versatile great room and an adjacent dining area with an easy flow that is ideal for entertaining or simply enjoying time with friends and family. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and the large lanai offers the perfect outdoor setting. Other interior features include granite countertops, maple cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, low energy windows, split system A/C and insulated walls and concrete floors between units to reduce sound transmission.

This newer construction condo in Kihei's Kai Ani Village is centrally located and within walking distance of just about everything, such as Powerhouse Gym, The Times grocery store, the Post Office, the beach, Kihei Aquatic Center, Kihei Elementary and Lokelani Intermediate schools, numerous shops, restaurants and many of Kihei's most frequented businesses. The common area amenities at Kai Ani Village include a heated infinity pool and spa, a spacious poolside deck with poolside cabanas, a BBQ area, and lush tropical landscaping.