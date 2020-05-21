All apartments in Kihei
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1

28 Kai Ani Ln · (808) 264-2076
Location

28 Kai Ani Ln, Kihei, HI 96753
Waiohuli Ahupua`a

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
This furnished unit is nicely appointed and offers two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, with three split system AC units and an attached one car garage as well as another designated exterior parking stall. The “Hoku” floor plan features a versatile great room and an adjacent dining area with an easy flow that is ideal for entertaining or simply enjoying time with friends and family. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and the large lanai offers the perfect outdoor setting. Other interior features include granite countertops, maple cabinets, brushed nickel hardware, low energy windows, split system A/C and insulated walls and concrete floors between units to reduce sound transmission.
This newer construction condo in Kihei's Kai Ani Village is centrally located and within walking distance of just about everything, such as Powerhouse Gym, The Times grocery store, the Post Office, the beach, Kihei Aquatic Center, Kihei Elementary and Lokelani Intermediate schools, numerous shops, restaurants and many of Kihei's most frequented businesses. The common area amenities at Kai Ani Village include a heated infinity pool and spa, a spacious poolside deck with poolside cabanas, a BBQ area, and lush tropical landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 have any available units?
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 have?
Some of 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 has a pool.
Does 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 has accessible units.
Does 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
