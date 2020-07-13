/
apartments with pool
47 Apartments for rent in Kalaoa, HI with pool
Kalaoa Ahupua`a
73-1425 Kukuna Street
73-1425 Kukuna Street, Kalaoa, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5000 sqft
Large custom home, Private Pool & Spa, Spectacular Ocean views, O'oma Plantation - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Kalaoa Ahupua`a
73-1451 Kukuna Street
73-1451 Kukuna Street, Kalaoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2740 sqft
New Property Rates 25% OFF! Piko Nani. Custom 3bd/3ba with Pool, spectacular Ocean & Sunset Views - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Ooma Ahupua`a
73-4462 Akele Place
73-4462 Akele Place, Kalaoa, HI
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
3935 sqft
Hahalua Hale. Premier Estate featuring 6 bedrooms, Private Pool & Spa, Ocean views - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Results within 1 mile of Kalaoa
72-140 Kumukehu Street #G3101
72-140 Kumukehu Street, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$39,618
2882 sqft
Desirable Ocean View 3BD Golf Villa (3101 Kumukehu) at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Results within 5 miles of Kalaoa
72-129 Kaulu Street #4
72-129 Ka'ulu St, Hawaii County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$24,242
2576 sqft
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Split-Level Luxury Condo, Private Yard: 129D Ka'Ulu - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124
75-6106 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. ***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-6002 Alii Drive
75-6002 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
950 sqft
*New* Oceanfront 2BR ground floor condo, Sea Village 1105 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Your ideal Hawaiian experience begins at Sea Village 1105.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5865 Walua Road B310
75-5865 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 1 bedroom, close to town, ocean views, Kona Pacific B310 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive Lot #38
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive, Kailua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4526 sqft
Large Oceanfront Home with Pool, Easy Access to Downtown Kona, Steps from Keiki Ponds. Kona Blue - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-6421 Kilohana Street
77-6421 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2928 sqft
Large Private Home overlooking Downtown Kona w/ Heated Pool! Honu O Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5873 WALUA RD, #C107
75-5873 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
571 sqft
75-5873 WALUA RD, #C107 Available 08/01/20 1/1 condo at Kona Mansions with ocean view! - PROPERTY ADDRESS Kona Mansions 75-5873 Walua Rd. #C107 Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 Available: Now! DESCRIPTION 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 571 sq ft.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
Kona Sea Ridge #R-22 75-6009 Alii Dr., #R-22
75-6009 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kona Sea Ridge~ Popular gated resort style complex close to town. - Beautifully furnished 2BED/2BATH upstairs unit with lovely ocean view. Vaulted ceilings, Granite countertops, His & Her closets and double vanity sinks. Unit has window a/c's.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-6081 Alii Dr # P203 Alii Lani Townhomes
75-6081 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alii Lani - Recently painted two bedroom/two bath 2nd floor unit at Alii Lani. Tucked within the property far enough to buffer traffic noise. Lush view from lanai, with privacy. Window A/C units in the living room and one bedroom.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5919 Alii Drive, Unit #F23
75-5919 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
75-5919 Alii Drive, Unit #F23 Available 07/15/20 Long Term - Alii Cove FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bath with Loft - Alii Cove is Private Gated Community located across the street from Honl's Beach and within a five-minute walk to downtown Kailua-Kona,
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5888 Alii Dr F-11
75-5888 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
651 sqft
Kona Reef Retreat! Ocean views as far as the eye can see! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-6016 Alii Dr. #336
75-6016 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
761 sqft
2 B/R, 2 BA, Oceanview unit - This is a rare gem! Right on the water! You can feel the ocean spray.. Located steps from Kona Town for Convenience and Access.
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
75-5719 Alii Drive,Unit #213 Kona Plaza
75-5719 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
TURNKEY - 2BED/2BA NEWLY REMODELED CONDO - TURNKEY - 2BED/2BA NEWLY REMODELED CONDO AVAILABLE! - MUST SEE! Complete turnkey remodeled apartment! 2nd floor corner unit, spacious wrap around lanai, two bedroom two bathroom.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341
75-5863 Kuakini Highway, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
846 sqft
Royal Kailuan - Close to town, unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with nice south coastline view. Recently remodeled kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Loft area over master bedroom for storage. No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1900.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-4341 Leilani St
76-4341 Leilani Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2106 sqft
Private Home w/Ocean View, Pool, Dining on Lanai, & Snorkeling nearby. 7C’s Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-179 Kamillo St
75-179 Kamilo Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 75-179 Kamillo St in Holualoa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5918 Ali'i Drive
75-5918 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
926 sqft
Renovated Oceanfront Home w/Yard & A/C, Near Honi's Beach. Honi's Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-6026 Alii Drive
75-6026 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$4,000
780 sqft
25% OFF! 1bdrm condo in Oceanfront complex, Ocean Views, Pool, Tennis Courts & A/C. Kona Makai 2303 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6168 Alii Drive
76-6168 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5140 sqft
Oceanfront 5bd home w/amazing views, private pool, & hot tub. Relax and enjoy the sunsets. Hale Pua. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-6428 Kilohana Street
77-6428 Kilohana Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2740 sqft
Unobstructed Ocean views, Private Home w/Pool, Ho'o Maluhia - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.