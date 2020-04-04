75-6100 Alii Drive #D-32

Amenities

AVAILABLE SOON - OCEANFRONT- Kona Isle Condo - Furnished 1 bed / 1 bath Condo - Available 4/1/20 thru November 30, 2020



This beautiful 2nd floor OCEANFRONT Kona Isle condominium in excellent upgraded condition throughout. Ocean views from the lanai. Gleaming solid custom granite counter tops, new appliances, updated flooring and cupboards, convenient (recently renovated) step-in shower.



This unit is just step to Kona Isle's private sandy beach for year round sunsets and gathering. Fully furnished and ready to enjoy. The grounds at Kona Isle are some of the finest along historic Alii Drive. Lovely solar heated ocean front pool and dozens of tropical swaying palm tress and lush landscaping.



Monthly Rent: $2,000 Includes Trash, Water and Basic Cable.

Tenant responsible for Electric, Wifi or any Cable Upgrades desired.

Fully equipped kitchen / Limited linens provided

Parking: One Assigned Space



No Smoking / No Pets

Occupancy Standard: 2 per bedroom



To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.



AA OCEANFRONT LLC

75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740



Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/



