Holualoa, HI
75-6100 Alii Drive #D-32
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:11 AM

75-6100 Alii Drive #D-32

75-6100 Alii Drive · (808) 437-2178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75-6100 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI 96740
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 75-6100 Alii Drive #D-32 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE SOON - OCEANFRONT- Kona Isle Condo - Furnished 1 bed / 1 bath Condo - Available 4/1/20 thru November 30, 2020

This beautiful 2nd floor OCEANFRONT Kona Isle condominium in excellent upgraded condition throughout. Ocean views from the lanai. Gleaming solid custom granite counter tops, new appliances, updated flooring and cupboards, convenient (recently renovated) step-in shower.

This unit is just step to Kona Isle's private sandy beach for year round sunsets and gathering. Fully furnished and ready to enjoy. The grounds at Kona Isle are some of the finest along historic Alii Drive. Lovely solar heated ocean front pool and dozens of tropical swaying palm tress and lush landscaping.

Monthly Rent: $2,000 Includes Trash, Water and Basic Cable.
Tenant responsible for Electric, Wifi or any Cable Upgrades desired.
Fully equipped kitchen / Limited linens provided
Parking: One Assigned Space

No Smoking / No Pets
Occupancy Standard: 2 per bedroom

To schedule a showing, please contact our Property Manager, Ken Patterson at 808-437-2178.

AA OCEANFRONT LLC
75-169 Hualalai Road, Suite #301
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Showings are available by appointment only. Please do not request a showing unless you are sure you can meet the application requirements. Application Requirements listed on our website: https://www.aaoceanfront.com/long-term-rentals/big-island/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3968337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

