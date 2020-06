Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities parking internet access

Great location, literally 1 minute drive from Hospital (same street), Rainbow Falls, downtown Hilo, and Bayfront!



Brand new private studio fully furnished with kitchen, bathroom, dining area, and bed. Also with a private entrance. All utilities included (Electricity, WiFi, Water, Trash)



Looking for a responsible tenant, as this is not a party house but a relaxing environment.



Let me know if you're interested in this private studio for rent, Mahalo!