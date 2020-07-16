/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM
116 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Heeia, HI
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-204 yacht club st
46-204 Yacht Club Street, Heeia, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,239
1600 sqft
Home is located overlooking the beautiful waters of Alii Shores in Kaneohe! Windward shopping Mall and many other convenient stores are located within walking distance. Upscale Neighborhood, non smoking environment inside or outside.
Results within 1 mile of Heeia
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
944 sqft
Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.
Results within 5 miles of Heeia
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
127 Aikahi Loop
127 Aikahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Aikahi Park - 2nd Floor One bedroom One bath apartment with private entry. Large wrap around deck. Full kitchen with lots of cabinets/storage. No pets please. Street parking only. No laundry available. Non smoking unit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
552 Kalolina St
552 Kalolina Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,400
700 sqft
This is a brand new apartment located on top of a family home in the heart of Kailua. Oven and fridge will also be included, but not pictured. Unit has no washer/dryer or mailbox, so laundry mat and PO Box would be necessary for tenant.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2958 Pali Hwy A
2958 Pali Highway, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2958 Pali Highway #A - Property Id: 307866 2958 Pali Highway Honolulu, HI. 96817 A quiet and cool/breezy 1 bedroom, 1bath, 1 parking attached to the main house. 2nd floor access with its own private entry from the garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
437 Kailua Road
437 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,700
719 sqft
Available July 1, 2020. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath luxury condo with 1 covered parking space located in Building 6 of KA MALANAI. The parking space is covered & very close to the elevator. The unit is approx. 719 sq. ft. of living space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-719 Kamehameha Highway
47-719 Kamehameha Highway, Kahaluu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
360 sqft
Rarely available Ocean Front 1 bedroom duplex! Beautiful open outdoor area and the backyard is right on the ocean! Easy access to H-3, Like Like, and Pali Hwy.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2136 Houghtailing Street
2136 Houghtailing Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Bedrooms for rent on Houghtailing Street in Honolulu ,on a quiet Street $800 per month includes water, sewer, electric and one parking stall in front of the house.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1228 Ulunahele Street
1228 Ulunahele Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
Nice duplex unit built about 5 years old, home features updated cabinets, granite counter tops, newer appliances and all new plumbing and electrical fixtures with awesome mountain views!! This single level home is located in convenient and desirable
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
1385 Alewa Drive
1385 Alewa Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
857 sqft
Spacious and breezy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 2 open parking stalls. Large lanai with views of the ocean and mountains. Upstairs duplex. Water & sewer included. Electric included upto $75.00. House has solar panels.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
712-A Oneawa Street
712 Oneawa St, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
712-A Oneawa Street Available 08/01/20 Kailua 1 bedroom - 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located a 15 minute walk to Kailua town and 10 minute walk to Kalama's in coconut grove.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-648 Melekula Rd
47-648 Melekula Road, Ahuimanu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Move in ready Spacious 1bedroom Ahuimanu Area - Newer Spacious 1bdrm/1 bath home and patio. Quiet neighborhood Beautiful Ko'olau Mountain views. Shared washer & dryer in carport. Space for 2 cars tandem. Split Ac being added.
Results within 10 miles of Heeia
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
3 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
507 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1715 Anapuni Street
1715 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1400.
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1717 Mott-Smith Drive
1717 Mott Smith Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
644 sqft
Large one bedroom, one bathroom with one assigned, covered, secured parking stall is now available for rent at Mott-Smith Laniloa.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412
5122 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
594 sqft
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412 Available 08/04/20 Salt Lake Likini West 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium - Unit: We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking 4th floor walkup apartment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-500 Koauka Loop #2M
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
Pearl One - With Atrium - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This home has been well maintained.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
475 Atkinson Dr. Unit 1701
475 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
671 sqft
1 Bd 1Ba 475 Atkinson #1701 - Must See!!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE
1914 Makiki Heights Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
935 sqft
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE Available 07/21/20 Make this your next home - UNIQUE 1 BD, 1 BA, 1 CAR COVERED CARPORT APT.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
603 sqft
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani MUST SEE! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available now! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one parking
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI