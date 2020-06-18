15-1808 16th Ave.

Amenities

Large Home on Paved Road in HPP! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a paved road on the same street as the local park. It has a room for an office, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and a secured, gated entry. The separate living and dining room lead to the kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and separate bathroom. The catchment system includes a UV filtration system. Yard service is included in the rent, but all other utilities are the tenant’s responsibility.



Applicant to do their own due diligence in determining the best source of internet and television.

Hawaii County does not provide rubbish pick-up. Service providers may be contracted for this, or most island residents simply haul their own rubbish to the landfill for free.

Owner will consider one outside pet. Pet deposit required. Section 8 accepted upon approval.



DIRECTIONS: In HPP, down Paradise Drive, right on to 16th Avenue, house is located less than halfway in on the right.



DO NOT ACCESS property without the Property Manager. The drive-by is intended to help the applicant determine the property is situated in a desired location with acceptable surroundings/neighborhood.

Showings are scheduled for approved applicants only - after the drive-by, if interest prevails, please complete an application in order to schedule a showing.



