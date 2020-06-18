All apartments in Hawaiian Paradise Park
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

15-1808 16th Ave.

15-1808 16th Avenue · (808) 935-4152
Location

15-1808 16th Avenue, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI 96749
Waikahekahenui Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15-1808 16th Ave. · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
Large Home on Paved Road in HPP! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a paved road on the same street as the local park. It has a room for an office, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and a secured, gated entry. The separate living and dining room lead to the kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and separate bathroom. The catchment system includes a UV filtration system. Yard service is included in the rent, but all other utilities are the tenant’s responsibility.

Applicant to do their own due diligence in determining the best source of internet and television.
Hawaii County does not provide rubbish pick-up. Service providers may be contracted for this, or most island residents simply haul their own rubbish to the landfill for free.
Owner will consider one outside pet. Pet deposit required. Section 8 accepted upon approval.

DIRECTIONS: In HPP, down Paradise Drive, right on to 16th Avenue, house is located less than halfway in on the right.

DO NOT ACCESS property without the Property Manager. The drive-by is intended to help the applicant determine the property is situated in a desired location with acceptable surroundings/neighborhood.
Showings are scheduled for approved applicants only - after the drive-by, if interest prevails, please complete an application in order to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3818274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15-1808 16th Ave. have any available units?
15-1808 16th Ave. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15-1808 16th Ave. have?
Some of 15-1808 16th Ave.'s amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15-1808 16th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
15-1808 16th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15-1808 16th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 15-1808 16th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawaiian Paradise Park.
Does 15-1808 16th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 15-1808 16th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 15-1808 16th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15-1808 16th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15-1808 16th Ave. have a pool?
No, 15-1808 16th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 15-1808 16th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 15-1808 16th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 15-1808 16th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15-1808 16th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15-1808 16th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15-1808 16th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
