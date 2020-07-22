Apartment List
/
HI
/
halawa
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

43 Studio Apartments for rent in Halawa, HI

Studio apartments could offer the best of Halawa living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transport... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalihi - Palama
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
1060 Kamehameha HWY #2701A Available 08/01/20 CENTURY PARK PLAZA - 27th Floor - CENTURY PARK PLAZA consists of two towers.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
2888 Ala Ilima Street
2888 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Five Regents Apartments. Salt Lake Moanalua. Excellant location near Ft. Shafter, Tripler Army Hosp. HNL, Hickam AFB & Pearl Harbor. Pool, Tennis Court, Meeting area, Basket Ball Court. 24/7 Security, Res. Manager on site.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98288 Kaonohi Street
98-288 Kaonohi St, Waimalu, HI
Studio
$1,100
360 sqft
This studio unit is in excellent condition and features ceramic tile and carpet, newer kitchen/bath cabinets and granite countertops, a/c, blinds, all newer appliances. Building has pool, gym, community laundry and secured parking and entry.
Results within 10 miles of Halawa
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Waikiki
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,495
345 sqft
Make your new home at Waikiki Walina Apartments, located in the heart of Waikiki with its spectacular beaches, world-class shopping and a wide variety of dining choices.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
710 Lunalilo St Apt 1205
710 Lunalilo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,600
507 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Highly Desirable and rarely available, LUNALILO TOWER near the Queen's Medical Center Campus. Studio with lanai and great city views Full-sized Washer/Dryer in unit; F/S Refrigerator, range, oven. Central A/C.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
747 Amana Street 520
747 Amana Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,375
401 sqft
Pacific Grand #520 - Property Id: 313160 Pacific Grand condominium on Amana Street. Studio with 1 bath, with parking available for rent from the AOAO Pacific Grand. Walking distance to dining, shopping, entertainment, and transportation.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1419 Dominis St 1006
1419 Dominis Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,225
436 sqft
Cozy Unit at Dominis West - Property Id: 265666 1419 Dominis Street, #1006 This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly Security deposit: $1,250.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
Kapiolani Terrace 1560 Kanunu St., #1306
1560 Kanunu Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,175
364 sqft
Studio at Kapiolani Terrace - This secured, building is conveniently located in Honolulu. Walking distance from restaurants, Walmart, Ala Moana Shopping Center, DonQuijote, and Wa*Mart.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
610 ALA MOANA BLVD #M402
610 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$2,100
475 sqft
FOR RENT | Rarely Available 4th Floor Corner Studio w/1 assigned parking | The Collection Loft - Exclusive Luxury Community designed for the urban styled living. Come home to this beautiful studio at The Collection Lofts in Kakaako.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
Piikoi Plaza 725 Piikoi Street #607
725 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,400
386 sqft
Piikoi Plaza - Nice, spacious, furnished Studio/1 Bath Condo w/Parking - Piikoi Plaza - Nice, spacious, furnished studio/1 bath condo with nice views! Washer and dryer in the unit, refrigerator, range/oven, window a/c.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1024 Spencer Street #3
1024 Spencer Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,690
530 sqft
Spencer Street W/Views! - Large studio suite w/queen murphy bed and amazing diamond head, ocean & city views. Private entrance just 10 steps from parking. Full size kitchen and appliances, with dining counter.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2313 KAOLA WAY #B
2313 Kaola Way, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
398 sqft
Furnished Studio Cottage (Utilities Included) Avail 7/6/2020 - For showings: Contact Lurline at 808-741-1180 or email to Lur@pro808.com. This furnished studio cottage boasts a wonderful tree top view.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1630 LIHOLIHO STREET #1906
1630 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,400
444 sqft
Ocean View Studio. full bath and kitchen. 444sq. ft. - Studio with 1 bath, 1 parking. Ocean view. High Floor. New carpet, laminate flooring in kitchen. Washer Dryer in unit. Close distance to shopping, restaurants, and H1 Freeway.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Liliha - Kapalama
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104
2040 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,495
395 sqft
2040 Nuuanu 2040 Nuuanu Ave. #1104 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Nuuanu - Comfortable studio with city/ocean views. Washer/Dryer, dishwasher, new range/oven, refrigerator included with one secured parking stall. Available in September.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
750 Amana Street #1106
750 Amana St, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,320
318 sqft
750 Amana Street #1106 Available 08/01/20 $1,320 – Part Furn. Studio, 1- Bath @ Holiday Village, Utilities Included, No parking - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1967 Sq.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1415 Liholiho St #306
1415 Liholiho Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,375
462 sqft
Makiki Luna-Liho Towers studio w/Pkg., Washer/dryer - Very clean studio apartment located in secured building with 1 uncovered parking stall with gated entry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1650 Kanunu St. #513
1650 Kanunu Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,200
362 sqft
Holiday Manor studio, secured building, laminate wood flooring! - Very clean studio apartment with drapes, refrigerator, stove and newer laminate flooring! Situated in a secured building with pool and coin operated clothes washer/dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
2572 Lemon Road
2572 Lemon Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,627
333 sqft
Rate is 6 month rate. Pikake dlx partial ocean view, vacation rental studio in Waikiki. Floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Manoa
2416 Manoa Rd (studio)
2416 Manoa Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
400 sqft
Studio cottage with air conditioning, utilities, amenities (laundry, wifi, etc.) included! Great location for all walks of life (10 minutes away from Waikiki, 5 minutes away from Punahou schools, 3 minutes away from UH).

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
1920 Ala Moana Boulevard
1920 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,200
286 sqft
Available furnished studio at Inn on the Park now! Convenient location along Ala Moana Blvd within walking distance of Waikiki Beach! Beautiful Diamond Head and partial ocean views! Includes a lanai, recently installed bathtub, refrigerator,

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
711 Palani Avenue - A5
711 Palani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,100
300 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Highly Desirable private cottage/studio in Kapahulu! Clean and cozy private studio close to restaurants, shopping, Waikiki and more! Washer & Dryer available! Contact us for a showing today! GREAT LOCATION! Highly Desirable

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
445 Seaside Ave., Unit 2817 - 1
445 Seaside Ave, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,500
305 sqft
Resort living. Everything you want is here. Large lanai to relax and enjoy the view. AC to keep you cool. Everything is included in this cute studio. 30 day minimum stay add GE & TA tax.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Halawa, HI

Studio apartments could offer the best of Halawa living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Halawa during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Halawa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHalawa 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHalawa 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHalawa Apartments with BalconiesHalawa Apartments with Gyms
Halawa Apartments with ParkingHalawa Apartments with PoolsHalawa Apartments with Washer-DryersHalawa Dog Friendly Apartments
Halawa Furnished ApartmentsHalawa Pet Friendly ApartmentsHalawa Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIPearl City, HI
West Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College