Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

800 King Richard Dr

800 King Richard Dr · (513) 546-0710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 King Richard Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $799 · Avail. now

$799

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful new homes ready for you! - Property Id: 309660

Come be a part of our Wonderful Community!! Come see us today for your private showing or take a virtual tour (links provided below)! We have 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes ranging from $599 to $799. To take a virtual tour of our NEW homes please copy and paste the links provided below to your web browser. Please call 478-three, nine, six-8676 and ask for Keywanda.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6gj9wU1ZfoX

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KqnY25bExSW

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBFUHrHpUm5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/800-king-richard-dr-warner-robins-ga/309660
Property Id 309660

(RLNE5960864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 King Richard Dr have any available units?
800 King Richard Dr has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warner Robins, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warner Robins Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 King Richard Dr have?
Some of 800 King Richard Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 King Richard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
800 King Richard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 King Richard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 King Richard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 800 King Richard Dr offer parking?
No, 800 King Richard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 800 King Richard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 King Richard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 King Richard Dr have a pool?
No, 800 King Richard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 800 King Richard Dr have accessible units?
No, 800 King Richard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 800 King Richard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 King Richard Dr has units with dishwashers.
