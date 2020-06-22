401 Grand Avenue

Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This three bedroom and two bathroom house sits on a large corner lot in a desirable neighborhood. Fully fenced in backyard perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Living room with high ceilings. Garage with space for a workshop in back. Zoned for Perdue Elementary, Bonaire Middle, and Veterans High.



Sorry, but this home is not pet friendly. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Call to schedule your showing today!



*Marks in dining area walls to be fixed before move-in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.