Warner Robins, GA
401 Grand Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:50 PM

401 Grand Avenue

401 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

401 Grand Avenue, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom and two bathroom house sits on a large corner lot in a desirable neighborhood. Fully fenced in backyard perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Living room with high ceilings. Garage with space for a workshop in back. Zoned for Perdue Elementary, Bonaire Middle, and Veterans High.

Sorry, but this home is not pet friendly. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Call to schedule your showing today!

*Marks in dining area walls to be fixed before move-in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

