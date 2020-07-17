All apartments in Macon-Bibb
Find more places like
741 North Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macon-Bibb, GA
/
741 North Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:20 AM

741 North Avenue

741 North Avenue · (951) 836-8557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Macon-Bibb
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

741 North Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA 31211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis.
Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan? Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1,000 Down and $795/mo, you can start on the path to home ownership. Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. Contact Kris at (951) 836-8557 for details, with questions or to setup a showing. LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!! **If this is not the property for you; check out our website. We have many other listings that may be a good fit. www.nationwidecrllc.com
**If this is not the property for you; check out our website we have many other listings. www.nationwidecrllc.com
Rent to Own tenant will be responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities.
Please inquire for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 741 North Avenue have any available units?
741 North Avenue has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 741 North Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
741 North Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 North Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 741 North Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macon-Bibb.
Does 741 North Avenue offer parking?
No, 741 North Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 741 North Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 North Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 North Avenue have a pool?
No, 741 North Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 741 North Avenue have accessible units?
No, 741 North Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 741 North Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 North Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 North Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 North Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31220
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31220
Forest Village Apartments
1481 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210

Similar Pages

Macon-Bibb 1 BedroomsMacon-Bibb 2 BedroomsMacon-Bibb Apartments with GaragesMacon-Bibb Apartments with ParkingMacon-Bibb Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Macon, GAStockbridge, GAWarner Robins, GAMcDonough, GAConyers, GAFayetteville, GAJonesboro, GACovington, GALocust Grove, GAPerry, GAMilledgeville, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GAHampton, GAAmericus, GAJackson, GA