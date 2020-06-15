All apartments in Macon-Bibb
Find more places like 136 Buckingham Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macon-Bibb, GA
/
136 Buckingham Place
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:01 PM

136 Buckingham Place

136 Buckingham Place · (478) 202-8119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Macon-Bibb
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

136 Buckingham Place, Macon-Bibb, GA 31204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An enormous, shaded front porch invites you in to this historic home off of Vineville Avenue. Two large living areas in addition to the porch. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Fantasitc neighborhood convenient to Ingleside Village, Downtown Macon, I-75, Mercer University, and Medical Center.

Pets allowed with pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Resident responsible for all utilities except garbage. Call to schedule your showing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,190, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Buckingham Place have any available units?
136 Buckingham Place has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 136 Buckingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
136 Buckingham Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Buckingham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Buckingham Place is pet friendly.
Does 136 Buckingham Place offer parking?
No, 136 Buckingham Place does not offer parking.
Does 136 Buckingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Buckingham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Buckingham Place have a pool?
No, 136 Buckingham Place does not have a pool.
Does 136 Buckingham Place have accessible units?
No, 136 Buckingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Buckingham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Buckingham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Buckingham Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Buckingham Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 136 Buckingham Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Forest Village Apartments
1481 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31220
Magnolia Crossing
461 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Forest Pointe Apartments
444 Forest Hill Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31210
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd
Macon-Bibb, GA 31220

Similar Pages

Macon-Bibb 1 BedroomsMacon-Bibb 2 Bedrooms
Macon-Bibb Apartments with BalconyMacon-Bibb Apartments with Pool
Macon-Bibb Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Macon, GAWarner Robins, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAConyers, GAFayetteville, GA
Jonesboro, GALocust Grove, GACovington, GAPerry, GALovejoy, GA
Irondale, GAMilledgeville, GAJackson, GAGriffin, GAHampton, GA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity