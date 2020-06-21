All apartments in Macon-Bibb
1280 Appleton Ave..
Macon-Bibb, GA
1280 Appleton Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1280 Appleton Ave.

1280 Appleton Avenue · (478) 257-7055
Location

1280 Appleton Avenue, Macon-Bibb, GA 31201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1280 Appleton Ave. · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two Bedroom in Historic House - This two bedroom/one bathroom apartment is on a quiet street in downtown Macon. Enjoy the morning with the large front porch or take advantage of the spacious, private backyard that can be used for parking as well. Historical features throughout the apartment, including fireplaces in the living room and first bedroom. Convenient to downtown, Mercer Village, Mount de Sales, and I-75.

*Washer and dryer can be included in the unit for a rent amount of $760/month.

Small pets considered. Call to schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5852217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1280 Appleton Ave. have any available units?
1280 Appleton Ave. has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1280 Appleton Ave. have?
Some of 1280 Appleton Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 Appleton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Appleton Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Appleton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1280 Appleton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1280 Appleton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1280 Appleton Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1280 Appleton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1280 Appleton Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Appleton Ave. have a pool?
No, 1280 Appleton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Appleton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1280 Appleton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Appleton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 Appleton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1280 Appleton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1280 Appleton Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

