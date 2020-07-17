All apartments in Jones County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

110 Elizabeth Court

110 Elizabeth Court · No Longer Available
Location

110 Elizabeth Court, Jones County, GA 31217

Amenities

recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
COMING SOON! Completely renovated with upgrades throughout! Spacious master bedroom and bathroom features his/her sink with a garden tub. Photos coming soon! Please call for more information and to schedule a viewing 704-235-1952.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Elizabeth Court have any available units?
110 Elizabeth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jones County, GA.
Is 110 Elizabeth Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 Elizabeth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Elizabeth Court pet-friendly?
No, 110 Elizabeth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jones County.
Does 110 Elizabeth Court offer parking?
No, 110 Elizabeth Court does not offer parking.
Does 110 Elizabeth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Elizabeth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Elizabeth Court have a pool?
No, 110 Elizabeth Court does not have a pool.
Does 110 Elizabeth Court have accessible units?
No, 110 Elizabeth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Elizabeth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Elizabeth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Elizabeth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Elizabeth Court does not have units with air conditioning.
