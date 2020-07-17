COMING SOON! Completely renovated with upgrades throughout! Spacious master bedroom and bathroom features his/her sink with a garden tub. Photos coming soon! Please call for more information and to schedule a viewing 704-235-1952.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 Elizabeth Court have any available units?
110 Elizabeth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jones County, GA.
Is 110 Elizabeth Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 Elizabeth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.