Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Hahira, GA with garages

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
620 Horseshoe Bend
620 Horseshoe Bnd, Hahira, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1953 sqft
620 Horseshoe Bend Available 10/09/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LAWSON FARMS!! Fenced in backyard! - This 4BR/2BA home is located on a corner lot in Lawson Farms subdivision. This home has a side entry garage and a privacy fenced in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Hahira

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7656 KAYLA WAY
7656 Kayla Drive, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
7656 KAYLA WAY Available 08/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN HAHIRA - THIS 4/2 HOME IS A BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK SUBDIVISION. HOME HAS CUSTOM CABINETS AND ALL KINDS OF CUSTOMIZATION. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7607 CADEN WAY
7607 Caden Way, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
7607 CADEN WAY Available 08/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK - THIS 4/2 HOME IS A BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK SUBDIVISION. HOME HAS CUSTOM CABINETS AND ALL KINDS OF CUSTOMIZATION. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
Results within 5 miles of Hahira

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4882 SUMMIT RIDGE RD
4882 Summit Ridge Road, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2900 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT BRICK HOME ON THE 13TH HOLE IN STONECREEK! - 3/4 ACRE LOT WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF POND IN STONECREEK NEAR BACK GATED ENTRANCE.
Results within 10 miles of Hahira

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5227 BRANCH POINT
5227 Branch Point Dr, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1302 sqft
5227 BRANCH POINT Available 08/10/20 3/2 LOCATED IN BRANCH POINT SUBDIVISION - THIS 3/2 IS LOCATED IN THE COUNTY, CONVENIENT DRIVE TO MOODY AFB OR INTO TOWN FOR SHOPPING/EATING! HOME HAS A 1 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4916 PATTON DRIVE
4916 Patton Drive, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1321 sqft
4916 PATTON DRIVE Available 07/24/20 3/2 LOCATED IN MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION - THIS 3/2 IS LOCATED IN THE MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION, JUST SECONDS AWAY FROM THE MAIN GATE AT MOODY AFB. HOME WAS BUILT IN 2011. KITCHEN COMES WITH ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1350 Winding Ridge Circle
1350 Winding Ridge Circle, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2617 sqft
1350 Winding Ridge Circle Available 09/21/20 4 Bedroom in Cherry Creek S/D - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in Cherry Creek S/D.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4664 STONEWALL CIRCLE
4664 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
4664 STONEWALL CIRCLE Available 09/10/20 3BD/2BA LOCATED ACROSS FROM MOODY AFB! - 3BD/2BA LOCATED IN MILLER FARMS SUBDIVISION RIGHT ACROSS FROM MAIN GATE AT MOODY AFB. LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD, 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3959 NEWBURY DRIVE
3959 Newbury Dr, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1693 sqft
3959 NEWBURY DRIVE Available 08/10/20 MINUTES FROM MOODY AFB !! - MINUTES AWAY FROM MOODY AFB IN NORTH LOWNDES COUNTY.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4824 Stonewall Circle
4824 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1366 sqft
4824 Stonewall Circle Available 07/13/20 Convenience of location in Miller Farms S/D - This charming home is located just minutes to Moody AFB, convenient to schools, shopping and in the county.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3811 Stratford Circle
3811 Stratford Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3811 Stratford Circle, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home located only 7 minutes from the Moody Air Force Base. It features ceiling fans, window treatments, trey ceilings, and a fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2120 Northwood Circle
2120 Northwood Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1776 sqft
2120 Northwood Circle Available 04/20/20 Wood Valley Beauty - This home is located close to everything: shopping, downtown, the interstate, restaurants, schools, and so much more. The home has many up-grades.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Hahira, GA

Hahira apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

