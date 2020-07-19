All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3243 Deshong Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3243 Deshong Drive Southwest

3243 Deshong Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3243 Deshong Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest have any available units?
3243 Deshong Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3243 Deshong Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3243 Deshong Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College