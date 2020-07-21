All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2618 Britt Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2618 Britt Trail Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:33 PM

2618 Britt Trail Drive

2618 Britt Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2618 Britt Trail Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Britt Trail Drive have any available units?
2618 Britt Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2618 Britt Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Britt Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Britt Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 Britt Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2618 Britt Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2618 Britt Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 2618 Britt Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Britt Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Britt Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2618 Britt Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 2618 Britt Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2618 Britt Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Britt Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 Britt Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2618 Britt Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2618 Britt Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College