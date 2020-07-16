All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 4 2020 at 2:25 AM

2371 Walkers Glen Lane

2371 Walkers Glen Lane · (678) 576-2289
Location

2371 Walkers Glen Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning executive home with grand two story foyer and spiral staircase. Spacious floor plan with master suite on main, large secondary bedrooms, tons of hardwoods, designer carpet. Gourmet kitchen features breakfast bar, large island, stainless appliances, stained cabinets. Attention to details throughout the home: butler's pantry, coffered ceiling in F/R, stained crown molding/beams in L/R/office, heavy trim thru out. Full unfinished basement. Private backyard. Sought after location, convenient to I-85 & I-985,shopping,restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2371 Walkers Glen Lane have any available units?
2371 Walkers Glen Lane has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2371 Walkers Glen Lane have?
Some of 2371 Walkers Glen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2371 Walkers Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2371 Walkers Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2371 Walkers Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2371 Walkers Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2371 Walkers Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2371 Walkers Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 2371 Walkers Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2371 Walkers Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2371 Walkers Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 2371 Walkers Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2371 Walkers Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 2371 Walkers Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2371 Walkers Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2371 Walkers Glen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2371 Walkers Glen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2371 Walkers Glen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
