2371 Walkers Glen Lane

Amenities
Stunning executive home with grand two story foyer and spiral staircase. Spacious floor plan with master suite on main, large secondary bedrooms, tons of hardwoods, designer carpet. Gourmet kitchen features breakfast bar, large island, stainless appliances, stained cabinets. Attention to details throughout the home: butler's pantry, coffered ceiling in F/R, stained crown molding/beams in L/R/office, heavy trim thru out. Full unfinished basement. Private backyard. Sought after location, convenient to I-85 & I-985,shopping,restaurants.