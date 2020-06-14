Apartment List
/
GA
/
grovetown
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grovetown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
40 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1515 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Results within 5 miles of Grovetown

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
203 High Meadows Circle
203 High Meadows Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1850 sqft
Avail 6-22 | 3 Br & 2 Baths | Pool & Clubhouse - This adorable home has lots to offer. The very spacious great room is complete with vaulted ceilings, fire place and opens to the kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Grovetown
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
$
Montclair
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
West Augusta
108 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belair
8 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,019
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Montclair
21 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1235 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Westside
20 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
30 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
3 Units Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$697
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Montclair
16 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Belair
39 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Belair
1 Unit Available
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1266 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1209 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2001 Mchenry Sq G
2001 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
535 sqft
furnished, month to month, Fort Gordon, short term - Property Id: 255018 Fully furnished Month to Month rental Fiber Optic WiFi/Cable included via Xfinity Washer/dryer inside unit included 0.
City Guide for Grovetown, GA

In the not-so-good old days, many Augusta residents owned properties in Grovetown, allowing them to escape from the city life troubles brought on by the swampy areas along the river bank. They commuted in a relatively speedy fashion using the old "Picayune" train.

With a population of just over 11,000, Grovetown is a bustling small town with plenty of things for residents to do. The weather is moderate year-round (the average temperature is about 64 degrees), making the living easy and comfortable in Grovetown. From keeping you connected with public transportation and parks, to culture and dining, Grovetown really has it all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Grovetown, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Grovetown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Grovetown 1 BedroomsGrovetown 2 BedroomsGrovetown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrovetown 3 BedroomsGrovetown Apartments with Balcony
Grovetown Apartments with GarageGrovetown Apartments with GymGrovetown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrovetown Apartments with ParkingGrovetown Apartments with Pool
Grovetown Apartments with Washer-DryerGrovetown Cheap PlacesGrovetown Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrovetown Furnished ApartmentsGrovetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Evans, GAGreenwood, SC
North Augusta, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University